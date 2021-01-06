Office Evolution Continues to Expand in the Suburbs of South Florida

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution, the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the nation, is continuing its rapid expansion in Florida as demand for flexible workspaces rises amid the pandemic. Demand for flexible workspace in south Florida has led to the planned opening of five Office Evolution business centers, the first two located in Plantation and Coral Springs. The open Plantation location is in a class A building within the 27-acre Plantation Walk development. The new community located in Plantation includes businesses, retail, a hotel, and luxury rental homes allowing people to work and live in the same area. Office Evolution's increasing presence in Florida's suburban area positions the company to be one of the leading coworking providers supporting one of America's top regions for economic growth.

South Florida has continued to see its population increase year after year, and the business community is poised to rebound as the pandemic eases adding jobs and businesses to the area. Situated ten miles from downtown Fort Lauderdale and 30 miles from downtown Miami, the Office Evolution Plantation location is located in the heart of where people are working now, from home. Demand for Office Evolution's offerings has been fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased need for workspace close-to-home, especially as people continue to work remotely. The Plantation location is large enough to offer everything business owners would need to grow a business, but small enough for members to get to know each other personally.

The business center located at 261 N. University Drive includes 43 private offices, collaborative coworking spaces, and an array of additional office amenities including private conference rooms, private day offices, a café area, and 24-hour accessibility. Flexible membership options include hourly, daily, month-to-month, with no long-term leases or contracts. Office Evolution also includes virtual solutions-like business address services.

The Plantation location is owned by Navy Veteran Eddie Uribazo and his wife Mitzy Uribazo. Eddie spent 24 years with Johnson Controls Inc., an HVAC corporation, where he worked as a system application engineer, a project engineer and a senior project manager. For 13 years, he worked as a senior project manager, where he was responsible for managing multi-million-dollar operations and executing major systems projects. Eddie also has experience as an entrepreneur, having founded his own controls company. He believes his management experience coupled with his entrepreneurial knowledge will continue to be valuable in helping small businesses and independent employers take their operations to the next level. The Uribazos are eyeing Davie, Pembroke Pines, Weston, among others as potential destinations for their second location.

"Owning and operating the first location in south Florida is special to me," said Uribazo. "We chose Office Evolution because we are passionate about small businesses and the families in the area, and Office Evolution's core values are focused on both. Being a locally owned and operated business means we understand the needs of our members. We want to inspire and bring a high level of service to all small business owners, members and entrepreneurs in our business center so they can thrive. That is our main goal!"

Helping further expand Office Evolution's south Florida footprint, local Office Evolution owner and operator Mark Mendel is set to open his first location in May. It will be located in Coral Springs at 3301 N University Drive at the intersection of Sample Road. The Coral Springs location will occupy about 7,500 square feet of the first floor of the building, and will be within walking distance to many of the finest restaurants and shopping areas in Coral Springs. Mendel plans to open two additional locations in Broward and Palm Beach County over the next two years.

"I have a deep entrepreneurial spirit and immensely proud of being a co-founder of Kidstop Early Learning Centers, a successful business we established back in 1990, which was acquired by Bright Horizons Family Solutions, a publicly traded company, after 9 years," said Mendel. "For the past twenty years with Bright Horizons, I was a corporate executive and traveled extensively building the business. Now, I am delighted to be home in our community, helping others realize their dreams."

Mendel is a longtime South Floridian and excited to open Office Evolution Coral Springs to help other local professionals, entrepreneurs and companies grow, succeed, and reach their goals. "Small business owners are the dreamers, risk takers and doers of South Florida and when they succeed, we all share in that success," said Mendel.

Throughout the pandemic, Office Evolution's national network of locally owned and operated locations has provided remote workers and small- to medium-sized business owners with access to safe and flexible workspace where they can innovate, collaborate and network to enhance business performance. The brand's nationwide presence has grown significantly during the pandemic, as businesses of all sizes shift their focus towards flexible workspace to avoid getting tied up in expensive leases for traditional office space. This transition from traditional workspace to more flexible options in suburban markets where people live and work has positioned Office Evolution perfectly for growth.

To learn more about Office Evolution, visit: https://www.officeevolution.com/

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces in the United States. Office Evolution has more than 70 locations open, 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for affordable and safe, workspace close-to-home continues to rise. On any given day Office Evolution provides inspiration to a network of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers across the nation. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/.

