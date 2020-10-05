Office Evolution Expanding into Detroit

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution, the nation's largest coworking franchisor known for its network of locally owned, close-to-home coworking spaces, is continuing its Michigan expansion by awarding the brand's first Detroit area development deal. The new Office Evolution location in Oakland County will offer private offices, conference rooms, and shared workspace for small- to medium-sized businesses and employees of larger corporations who are working remotely.

This new location will be owned and operated by Detroit area residents Walt and Leslie Czarnecki, Jr. The Czarneckis are eyeing sites in Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, and Royal Oak, among other areas in the greater Detroit market. The brand's first metropolitan Detroit location will join an existing location in Ann Arbor, and another location in Troy that is currently in development and expected to open later in 2021.

"The Detroit suburbs have always had a thriving community of entrepreneurs, startups and professional service providers," said Leslie. "These business owners want to spend what little free time they have with their families and on their hobbies. They don't want to be stuck in a car commuting to the city. This is the community that we can relate to and that we are looking forward to serving as Office Evolution franchisees."

"We've always wanted to own and operate our own business," Walt added. "With the rising demand for coworkng locations, now seemed like the perfect time to chase our entrepreneurial dream and help our local business community thrive. Having the opportunity to support, witness and share in the successes of our members gives us great satisfaction and we can't wait to open our doors."

Office Evolution's steady growth is fueled by the increased demand for flexible, close-to-home coworking office space. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses of all sizes are pivoting away from expensive real estate in densely packed cities and are turning towards flexible workspace close-to-home as a solution to the traditional office setting. As employers realize that remote working is resulting in more productive employees, businesses are tapping in to coworking spaces to provide employees with a safe and collaborative environment that is closer to home.

"We are operating in a new normal, which requires businesses to finally shed their antiquated real estate agreements in favor of more flexible options," said Chief Marketing and Development Officer Andrea Pirrotti-Dranchak. "Office Evolution is stepping up our growth strategy to meet the rising demand for flexible workspace that is conveniently located in the suburbs close to where solopreneurs and independent employers and remote workers live. Detroit is the perfect market for our unique concept and we are excited for the Czarneckis to join Office Evolution."

Since the start of Covid-19, Office Evolution has been open and providing members with a clean and safe environment to get work done and drive their businesses forward. Office Evolution's commitment to business continuity for its members has helped forge a strong sense of loyalty from its members.

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest and fastest growing coworking franchisor in the United States. Office Evolution has more than 70 locations open, 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for affordable and safe, workspace close-to-home continues to rise. On any given day Office Evolution provides inspiration to a network of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers across the nation. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/.

