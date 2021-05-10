Office Evolution Expands to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution - the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the nation –is scheduled to open its first Austin location mid-May. The brand is the fastest-growing coworking franchisor in the U.S. and local owners Tyler and Rachel Jensen will open in the Arboretum to meet the increased demand for convenient workspaces in the area. The couple has plans to open up to four locations throughout the Austin area in the near future.

The new Austin location will be located in the heart of Austin's Arboretum at 8911 N Capital Texas Hwy. Building 4 Suite 4200. With 7,845 square feet available, it will feature one large boardroom, 35 private internal offices filled with natural light, a podcast room, video conference room and two flexible drop-in meeting areas. The spaces will also be equipped with proper sound dampening and acoustics for privacy purposes.

Tyler Jensen is an 18-year finance veteran of a local Fortune 500 company and Rachel Jensen is a client associate with a large investment firm. Together, the couple is looking forward to applying what they have learned from their years of working in finance and business analytics to develop a local operation that serves the Austin business community.

"Texas is a very business friendly state," said local owner Tyler Jensen. "Combine that with Austin's cultural appeal and the beauty of the Texas Hill Country, and the result is incredibly rapid growth in Austin for businesses of all sizes. We are so excited to bring Office Evolution's flexible workspace opportunities to local businesses and startups here in Austin. We have designed our new location to provide a convenient, productive and professional environment for this local increasing demand, that also offers the flexible space and services these businesses need to enable their own internal growth."

Office Evolution's national network of locally operated locations has provided remote workers and business owners alike with access to safe, flexible workspaces where they can innovate and collaborate together to enhance business performance. The brand's nationwide presence has grown significantly during the pandemic, as businesses of all sizes shift their focus towards flexible workspace to avoid getting tied up in expensive leases for traditional office space. This transition from traditional workspaces to more flexible options in suburban markets has positioned Office Evolution perfectly for growth.

"The continued expansion of Office Evolution throughout Texas is very important to us," said Mark Hemmeter, CEO and founder of Office Evolution. "As more and more businesses decide to come to the state and open in the Austin area, the new location will be readily available to support small businesses and remote workers in communities where they live and work."

To learn more about Office Evolution, please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com/

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces in the United States. Office Evolution has more than 70 locations open, 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for affordable and safe, workspace close-to-home continues to rise. On any given day, Office Evolution provides inspiration to a network of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers across the nation. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/.

