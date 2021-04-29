Office Evolution Expands to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution - the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the nation – recently opened its first location in San Antonio. The brand is the fastest-growing coworking franchisor in the U.S. and local owner Brian Koster opened to meet the increased demand for safe, flexible and convenient workspaces.

The first of three locations, Koster has also committed to opening additional sites in Austin and San Antonio. The new location is conveniently located in the Plaza Las Campanas shopping center at 1846 N Loop 1604 W, just down the road from a multitude of local retail and shopping establishments. With 7,064 square feet available, Office Evolution San Antonio offers its members several beautiful coworking spaces along with private, dedicated offices where members can work privately.

Having a background in information technology, Koster hopes to capitalize on the rapid growth the San Antonio region is experiencing as an influx of professionals are moving into the area due to increased quality of life and job prospects.

"We want to provide our members with comfortable, private spaces that allow them to be productive and free of at-home distractions," said Koster. "We are very excited to open our San Antonio location and provide additional office spaces to meet the rapid growth in the area."

Office Evolution's national network of locally operated locations has provided remote workers and business owners alike with access to safe, flexible workspaces where they can innovate and collaborate together to enhance business performance. The brand's nationwide presence has grown significantly during the pandemic, as businesses of all sizes shift their focus towards flexible workspace to avoid getting tied up in expensive leases for traditional office space. This transition from traditional workspaces to more flexible options in suburban markets has positioned Office Evolution perfectly for growth.

"As businesses adapt to a new way of working and look toward bringing staff back to the office, our flexible model is exactly what they are looking for," said Mark Hemmeter, CEO and founder of Office Evolution. "With San Antonio being one of the fastest growing markets right now, the timing of Brian's opening is perfect. We are thrilled to have him join our Ohana, which is Hawaiian for family."

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces in the United States. Office Evolution has more than 70 locations open, 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for affordable and safe, workspace close-to-home continues to rise. On any given day Office Evolution provides inspiration to a network of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers across the nation. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/.

