Office Evolution Meets Midwestern Coworking Demand as Entrepreneurs Look at Rental Office Space

New era of work ushers in more businesses and entrepreneurs looking for flexible space

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With more Midwestern-based companies and entrepreneurs looking for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and connection as the shift to remote and hybrid work takes hold, Office Evolution® has the perfect solution. The coworking provider continues to address demand and help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the region by offering convenient and affordable coworking spaces close to home. The brand has seen tremendous demand for rentable office space throughout the Midwest and is committed to providing entrepreneurs with a welcoming home office away from home.

Covering multiple regions within the Midwest, Office Evolution has 15 locations, which include:

Clayton, Missouri

Troy and Ann Arbor, Michigan

and Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Overland Park, Kansas

Madison, Wisconsin

Carmel and Fishers, Indiana

and Chicago , Hoffman Estates , Lisle and Naperville, Illinois

, , and Worthington , Easton , and Dublin, Ohio

Within these Midwest locations, entrepreneurs are looking to get back to work in a state-of-the-art office as the housing market is seeing a sudden boom within the region. According to a recent Business Insider article, homebuyers will flock to the Midwest in 2023 because prices will still be too expensive in coastal states, leading to an influx of new homeowners and business professionals needing a place to work. Business owners are choosing rentable office space instead of the commitment of a long-term lease. With the growth and available locations within the Midwest, Office Evolution is committed to finding the space and meeting the demand entrepreneurs are causing within the coworking industry.

Members benefit from being part of a nationwide network of coworking locations where they have access to 80 other Office Evolution locations in 26 states when traveling. Office Evolution – a Starpoint Brand™ company – is part of Coworks™, the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options in the world.

"Our franchise owners throughout the Midwest have exceeded our expectations and have been an integral factor within the development and growth of Office Evolution," said Jason Anderson, President of Office Evolution. "They manage so much more than the workspace demands, ensuring members are fully supported, benefit from a welcoming business community and have the professional resources required to focus on their growing business."

The 15 Midwest Office Evolution locations are situated between commercial hubs that represent our nation's diverse business communities. These locations combined have approximately 3,800 members – creating a thriving business ecosystem where professionals can learn from each other, form new opportunities, and thrive.

"More people are working from a variety of locations, having the option to work in a space that has the amenities of a downtown office but is closer to home is becoming more attractive to local entrepreneurs, especially as people navigate high gas prices and chronic traffic congestion," continued Anderson.

For more information about Office Evolution, please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com/.

About Office Evolution

Office Evolution® (OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, founded in 2003 and cultivated on the principles of 'Ohana', the Hawaiian tradition that references family working toward a common goal. Office Evolution is among the Starpoint Brands™ constellation of trusted companies representing the very best in their industries. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners – the Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers who dare to chase their passions. For more information about Office Evolution visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.officeevolutionfranchise.com.

About Starpoint Brands

A family of trusted brands representing the very best in their industries, including retail, food & beverage and professional services, Starpoint Brands™ is the mark of quality for customers. It brings together a constellation of brands within United Franchise Group™ (UFG), including Signarama®, Fully Promoted®, Transworld Business Advisors®, Venture X®, Office Evolution®, Network Lead Exchange™, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill® and Graze Craze®. A brand under the Starpoint Brands division is one that business-to-consumer and business-to-business customers can be sure will provide the ultimate in service, reliability, and value.

About Coworks

Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visit www.coworksllc.com.

