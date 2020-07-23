Office Evolution Opens Nine Locations in First Six Months of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution – the nation's largest and fastest-growing coworking franchisor – ended the first half of 2020 with an expanding network, a growing member base, and an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year. The brand's growth has been driven by the rapidly rising demand for suburban office space as professionals continue to seek out convenient, collaborative and inspiring workspaces in the suburbs.

"Our continued growth despite the Covid-19 pandemic is a testament to our strong business model, the rising demand for our nationwide network of locally owned suburban locations, and the power of our Ohana – which is Hawaiian for 'family'– culture," stated Office Evolution CEO and founder Mark Hemmeter. "In June alone we opened four new Office Evolution locations, helping us extend our network and serve a larger number of suburban-dwelling workers and small business owners. We are determined to provide members with a safe, healthy and productive work environment where they are inspired."

Since the start of 2020, Office Evolution has opened a total of nine new business centers, six of which have opened since the start of the pandemic. Covering regions across the U.S., Office Evolution added:

Two new locations in Colorado (Denver, Colorado Springs )

(Denver, ) One new location in Houston, Texas

Three new locations in Florida ( Tampa , Plantation and Jacksonville )

( , and ) One new location in Flowood, Mississippi

One in Fishers, Indiana

One in Bellevue, Washington

In addition to opening new locations, Office Evolution has signed five new development deals since the start of the year, signaling a parallel demand from business professionals looking to take more control over their financial future with a semi-absentee business opportunity that yields 93% recurring revenue. Those new offices will be located throughout parts of Virginia, Wisconsin, California, Texas, and Michigan.

In addition to the flexibility that Office Evolution provides to solopreneurs and small-medium sized businesses, employers of larger organizations are now searching for ways to provide employees with a productive environment that is close to home and allows for social distancing. With a high-density of private offices, smaller floor plans and local ownership, Office Evolution's suburban locations provide remote workers with safe and professional workplace environments where they can continue to thrive and avoid the distractions that typically come with working from home.

"Our locations are where dreamers, risk-takers, and doers can build strong relationships, grow their network and enhance their business performance all while social distancing," said Chief Marketing and Development Officer Andrea Pirrotti-Dranchak. "Even during a pandemic, our members have been able to continue getting work done at our centers with the support and assistance of the Office Evolution community. We are seeing significant demand for our franchising opportunity and we continue to fill the niche for suburban workspace. This is our moment, and we are capitalizing on this opportunity by continuing to open new locations and welcome new members into our Ohana."

To keep up with the brand's rapid expansion, Office Evolution has also enhanced its real estate team, hiring industry veterans Emily Larson as Director of Real Estate and John Lijoi as Director of Design and Construction. Both are tasked with helping the burgeoning brand streamline its grand opening processes.

Today, Office Evolution has 72 locations open and operating throughout 25 states, as well as an extensive pipeline of 140 franchise locations sold and in various stages of development.

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest and fastest growing coworking franchisor in the United States. Office Evolution currently has 72 locations open with a projected 80 open by year end. The brand has nearly 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for suburban workspace continues to rise. The brand's model fills a niche for suburban-based workers looking for a professional environment to get their work done. Office Evolution is helping thousands of business owners be dreamers, risk-takers, and doers by providing them with access to professional services that will help them drive their business forward. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/.

SOURCE Office Evolution