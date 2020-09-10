Office Evolution Targets #1 State in America for Small Business

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution – the nation's largest coworking franchisor – is setting its sights on one of America's largest business hubs for expansion: Atlanta. With the shift in the workplace due to Covid-19 fueling demand among small, medium, and even large companies, for flexible workspace, Atlanta is a perfect fit for Office Evolution. More than two dozen Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies, and thousands of small businesses call Atlanta home, making it the epicenter of business in the South. Georgia has also been ranked the number one state in America for small business climate by the National Federation of Independent Businesses. Seizing on the opportunity for substantial growth, Office Evolution is expanding in the market with two new locations. The new locations will open in Roswell and Johns Creek, and will be Office Evolution's third and fourth locations in the Peach State. These four locations have helped the brand establish a strong presence in the north central suburbs of Atlanta.

With businesses moving away from expensive commercial real estate leases in metro areas due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is an increased demand for suburban flexible workspace. Office Evolution's expansion comes at a time when many employers have embraced remote work setups as viable alternatives to traditional office space. Office Evolution's model focuses on small business owners and remote workers at larger corporations. Office Evolution locations typically provide easy access on the first or second floor of buildings and have a high volume of private offices, both of which are key factors that have helped the brand thrive during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The location in Johns Creek will be owned and operated by Stan Brovont and Charlene Sosack. The business partners recently signed a lease for their first Office Evolution location, which will be located at 6470 East Johns Crossing in Johns Creek. The 13,136 square foot location will have two conference rooms, 55 private offices, drop-in workspace, and a multi-purpose training and event space. The duo is looking to open their new location sometime during the fourth quarter of this year.

"We got involved with Office Evolution because we appreciate the unique business model and saw the potential it had for growth in the greater Atlanta metro area," stated Brovont. "Office Evolution's model offers locations close to where its members live in the suburbs, and provides them with 24/7 access to all of the brand's nationwide locations. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, we know that there are hundreds of businesses of all sizes looking for accessible, affordable and flexible workspace in the area, and we look forward to sharing Office Evolution's services with the Johns Creek community and adjacent neighborhoods in Duluth, Suwanee, Cumming, and Alpharetta."

The Roswell location will be located at 821 Atlanta St in Roswell, and will be owned and operated by Mark Gottlieb and Jackie Blyth. The business partners recently purchased and renovated a 10,600 square foot, single-story building, which will have 43 furnished offices, two drop-in work areas, two conference rooms and a large, multifunctional training/event space. Gottlieb and Blyth's new location is slated to open in October and will service Roswell, Sandy Springs, East Cobb, and Milton.

"Having launched my own business from a coworking location, I understand the importance of having a flexible workplace to help drive your business forward," said Gottlieb. "What is unique about Office Evolution, is that the locations are owned and operated by members of the local business community, so we understand the resources and needs of our members. This model allows us to better connect with and serve our members, and provide the dreamers, risk-takers, and doers with access to flexible workspace where they can continue to network, innovate, and collaborate for their business."

"Office Evolution is continuing to expand its presence in markets across the country due to the rising demand for safe, affordable, and flexible workspace that is close-to-home," stated Office Evolution CEO and founder Mark Hemmeter. "Our concept provides essential services that continue to allow small- to medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs to get work done. We are proud to be part of their growth and look forward to becoming integral parts of the Roswell and Johns Creek business communities."

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest and fastest growing coworking franchisor in the United States. Office Evolution currently has 72 locations open with a projected 80 open by year end. The brand has nearly 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for suburban workspace continues to rise. The brand's model fills a niche for suburban-based workers looking for a professional environment to get their work done. Office Evolution is helping thousands of business owners be dreamers, risk-takers, and doers by providing them with access to professional services that will help them drive their business forward. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation and has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and is an Inc. 5000 company. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/.

SOURCE Office Evolution

Related Links

https://www.officeevolution.com

