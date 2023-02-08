Office Evolution's Flexible Workspaces Address Demand from Northern California's Entrepreneurs

Nation's Largest Locally-Owned and Operated Coworking Provider Continues to Address the Growing Demand for Convenient Workspaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With more Northern California-based companies looking for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and engagement as the shift to remote and/or hybrid work becomes the norm; Office Evolution® has the perfect solution. The coworking provider continues to address demand and help small businesses and entrepreneurs by offering convenient and affordable flexible business environments in some of the region's busiest and most expensive suburban markets.

Home to a growing and diverse population, California has cemented itself as a hub for small and medium-sized businesses. According to IBISWorld, California has seen consistent, year over year revenue growth at 2.9% over the last six years, ranking the state fourth in terms of revenue growth compared to the rest of the country. With a total of just over 4.7 million businesses located in California, and a growth rate of 3.9% over the last six years, California has become a hot-bed for entrepreneurs wanting to make their mark on the worldi.

Office Evolution has a total of five locations in Northern California. The brand has three in the Bay Area, one outside of San Jose, and one outside of Sacramento. The flexible office space that Office Evolution provides allows businesses to take on the right amount of office space for their needs with no commitment to long-term leases. Every location is experiencing a continuous demand from local professionals as they consistently help businesses within various industries, including professional services, retail support, and healthcare administration. The five centers provide approximately 40,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed office spaces that create an inviting atmosphere for a diverse business ecosystem.

Members of Office Evolution benefit from being part of the brand's nationwide network of coworking locations, where they have access to over 70 Office Evolution business locations in 25 states when traveling. Office Evolution is also part of United Franchise Group's Coworks™ division, which is the largest privately owned network of affiliated coworking and flexible office space franchises in the world.

"Having the option to work in a space with all the amenities of a downtown office that is also close to home is appealing to those who want a productive and professional environment," said Jason Anderson, President of Office Evolution. "With California being at the forefront of our nations creativity and innovation, Office Evolution is proud to be able to offer professional workspaces to entrepreneurs looking to get work done."

For more information about Office Evolution, please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com/.

About Office Evolution

Office Evolution® (OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, founded in 2003 and cultivated on the principles of 'Ohana', the Hawaiian tradition that references family working toward a common goal. Office Evolution is part of Coworks ™ the largest privately held affiliated coworking franchise network on the planet, associated with United Franchise Group ™ (UFG), a successful community of affiliated brands and consultants. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners – the Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers who dare to chase their passions. For more information about Office Evolution visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.officeevolutionfranchise.com.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group ™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, Exit Factor™, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Franchise Real Estate™, Network Lead Exchange™(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

About Coworks

Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group ™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visit www.coworksllc.com .

About Starpoint Brands

A family of trusted companies representing the very best in their industries, including retail, food & beverage and professional services, Starpoint Brands is the mark of quality for the consumer. It brings together a constellation of brands within United Franchise Group, including Signarama®, Fully Promoted®, Transworld Business Advisors®, Venture X®, Network Lead Exchange™, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill® and Graze Craze®. A brand under the Starpoint Brands division is one that the consumer can be sure will provide the ultimate in service, reliability, and value.

i "Industry Market Research, Reports, and Statistics." IBISWorld, https://www.ibisworld.com/united-states/economic-profiles/california/.

SOURCE Office Evolution