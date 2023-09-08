Office Furniture Market to increase by USD 26.8 billion during 2022-2027, Increase in number of office spaces worldwide to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The office furniture market size is expected to grow by USD 26.8 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Commercial office furniture and Home office furniture), Product (Seating, Systems, Tables, Storage units and files, and Overhead bins), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing online retailing of office furniture drives the market growth. Given the exploitation of the internet, online retailing is an activity of retail trade. The increased penetration of smartphones and other modern technology devices is a major factor in the market growth for office furniture. Furthermore, most office furniture manufacturers, retailers, and exclusive retailers advertise and sell their products online to enhance their product visibility and strengthen their online presence, Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Office Furniture Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the office furniture market: Flokk AS, Global Furniture Group, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Hooker Furniture Corp., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., KI, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Meridian Office Furniture Ltd., MillerKnoll Inc., Okamura Corp., Reecan, Schiavello International, Sedus Stoll AG, Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group

Office Furniture Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.64% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The growing popularity of smart multipurpose office furniture is an emerging office furniture market trend.

is an emerging office furniture market trend. The demand for this furniture around the world has been boosted by decreasing office space because of increases in property prices and higher costs to lease business premises.

Office spaces are designed according to the preferences of employers and since this type of office furniture has a positive effect on employees and increases efficiency and productivity, demand for other types of Smart Multimodal Office Chairs is increasing.

Hence, such trends fuel the office furniture market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

The fluctuating prices of raw materials challenge the growth of the office furniture market.

challenge the growth of the office furniture market. Wood particleboard price has increased because of volatility in input and transportation costs.

Along with that, the continued downsizing of furniture manufacturers' production capacities. The fluctuations in transportation costs around the world are also affecting manufacturers as the transportation of furniture accounts for a major part of the supply chain in this market.

Furthermore, fuel expense accounts for a major portion of the transportation cost incurred by a vendor. They fluctuate regularly.

Hence, such factors challenge the growth of the office furniture market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Convenience in terms of contacting the vendor, availability of a wide variety of products and brands, and direct sales are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Office Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 26.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.64 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Flokk AS, Global Furniture Group, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Hooker Furniture Corp., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., KI, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Meridian Office Furniture Ltd., MillerKnoll Inc., Okamura Corp., Reecan, Schiavello International, Sedus Stoll AG, Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

