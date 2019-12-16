Office Furniture Markets in Asia-Pacific, 2013-2020: Focus on China
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Office Furniture Market in Asia Pacific and China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The new edition of this report offers a detailed overview of the office furniture sector in eight Asia-Pacific countries, through data for production, consumption, imports and exports of office furniture for the time series 2013-2018, major trading partners, leading office furniture companies and prospects of the office furniture market in 2019 and 2020 for the whole area and for each considered country.
Country Analysis: Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
In addition to the analysis of the status and prospects of the office furniture sector, for each considered country the study also provides data broken down by office seating and office furniture excluding seating and analyses the competitive system, with total sales of office furniture, market shares and short profiles of leading manufacturers.
Focus on China
For the Chinese office furniture market, this study also offers:
- Office furniture production analysis by segment (office seating, operative desks, executive furniture, office storage, wall-to-wall units). The analysis of the supply system also includes product sub-segments and materials (i.e. chairs by type, office desks by type).
- In-depth analysis of the competitive system in terms of company size, manufacturing locations, and product breakdown. Sales and estimated market shares of the leading office furniture manufacturers operating in China are given for total office furniture production and by segment (seating, operative desks, executive furniture, storage, wall-to-wall units).
- Distribution system analysis: sales are broken down by distribution channel and by kind of customer. An analysis of price levels, with a particular focus on office swivel chairs, where brand positioning is given on the basis of the number of units manufactured by a single company and the average price.
A list of around 200 among the most important players operating in the office furniture sector in Asia Pacific is also provided.
Key Topics Covered
1. Methodology And Notes
2. Scenario: The Office Furniture Market In Asia Pacific
3. Market Evolution and Figures by Country
- Asia Pacific. Office furniture production and market openness
- Production, consumption, international trade of office furniture 2013-2018
- Exports of office furniture by country and exports destinations
- Imports of office furniture by country and origin of imports
4. Market Trends and Forecasts
- Office furniture market. Forecasts 2019 and 2020
- Flexible spaces in the largest cities of Asia Pacific
- World cities with 10 million inhabitants or more in 2018 and 2030
5. Leading Office Furniture Companies in Asia Pacific and Market Concentration
- Sales of office furniture and market share of the top 20 companies
- Top 5 office furniture manufacturers by country
- Manufacturers of mechanisms for height-adjustable tables and desks
6. The Office Furniture Market in China
7. Status and Prospects of the Office Furniture Sector in China
- Production, consumption, imports, and exports of office furniture. Price and openness of the office furniture market
- Office furniture and office seating. Production, consumption, imports, and exports
- The office furniture market in China. Forecasts up to 2020
8. Sector Peculiarities and Manufacturing Presence
- Companies and location. The Anji Chair District
9. Product Segments
- Office furniture production breakdown by product segment:
- Office Seating by kind and coverings. Supply by kind and coverings in a sample of companies
- Office Desking by kind and material. Breakdown of desking supply by structure and by worktop material in a sample of companies
- Office cabinets and filing by kind and material. Office cabinets by material in a sample of companies
10. Leading Companies Operating in the Chinese Office Furniture Market
- Total sales of office furniture in a sample of 100 leading companies
- Sales in a sample of leading companies for Seating, Desking, Executive furniture, Office cabinets, and filing, Wall units and partitions
11. The Domestic Market
- Office furniture sales by region and sales by region in a sample of companies
- Market share in a sample of 100 leading companies
- Office furniture sales breakdown by distribution channel and by distribution channel in a sample of companies
- Prices of office furniture products in China
- Office swivel chairs. Number of units sold, brand and price positioning in a sample of companies
- Operative office desks. Average retail prices in a sample of companies
- Executive/presidential desks. Average retail prices in a sample of companies
12. International Trade
- Office furniture exports, imports and trade balance. Export sales in a sample of leading companies
- Exports and destination of office furniture seatings and office furniture excluding seatings
- Imports and origin of office furniture seatings and office furniture excluding seatings
13. Demand Determinants
- Macroeconomic indicators
14. Country Analysis: Australia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
For each considered country:
- The office furniture sector. Status and prospects
- Production, consumption, imports, and exports of office furniture. Price and openness of the office furniture market
- Office furniture and office seating. Production, consumption, imports, and exports
- The office furniture market. Forecasts 2019-2020
15. Leading Companies Operating In The Office Furniture Market
- Sales of office furniture and market share in a sample of leading companies
16. International Trade: Office Furniture Exports, Imports And Trade Balance
- Exports and destination for office furniture seatings and office furniture excluding seatings
- Imports and origin for office furniture seatings and office furniture excluding seatings
17. Demand Determinants
- Macroeconomic indicators
18. Appendix: List of Mentioned Companies
Companies Mentioned
