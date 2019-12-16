Office Furniture Markets in Asia-Pacific, 2013-2020: Focus on China

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Office Furniture Market in Asia Pacific and China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new edition of this report offers a detailed overview of the office furniture sector in eight Asia-Pacific countries, through data for production, consumption, imports and exports of office furniture for the time series 2013-2018, major trading partners, leading office furniture companies and prospects of the office furniture market in 2019 and 2020 for the whole area and for each considered country.



Country Analysis: Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.



In addition to the analysis of the status and prospects of the office furniture sector, for each considered country the study also provides data broken down by office seating and office furniture excluding seating and analyses the competitive system, with total sales of office furniture, market shares and short profiles of leading manufacturers.



Focus on China



For the Chinese office furniture market, this study also offers:

Office furniture production analysis by segment (office seating, operative desks, executive furniture, office storage, wall-to-wall units). The analysis of the supply system also includes product sub-segments and materials (i.e. chairs by type, office desks by type).

In-depth analysis of the competitive system in terms of company size, manufacturing locations, and product breakdown. Sales and estimated market shares of the leading office furniture manufacturers operating in China are given for total office furniture production and by segment (seating, operative desks, executive furniture, storage, wall-to-wall units).

are given for total office furniture production and by segment (seating, operative desks, executive furniture, storage, wall-to-wall units). Distribution system analysis: sales are broken down by distribution channel and by kind of customer. An analysis of price levels, with a particular focus on office swivel chairs, where brand positioning is given on the basis of the number of units manufactured by a single company and the average price.

A list of around 200 among the most important players operating in the office furniture sector in Asia Pacific is also provided.

Key Topics Covered



1. Methodology And Notes



2. Scenario: The Office Furniture Market In Asia Pacific



3. Market Evolution and Figures by Country

Asia Pacific . Office furniture production and market openness

. Office furniture production and market openness Production, consumption, international trade of office furniture 2013-2018

Exports of office furniture by country and exports destinations

Imports of office furniture by country and origin of imports

4. Market Trends and Forecasts

Office furniture market. Forecasts 2019 and 2020

Flexible spaces in the largest cities of Asia Pacific

World cities with 10 million inhabitants or more in 2018 and 2030

5. Leading Office Furniture Companies in Asia Pacific and Market Concentration

Sales of office furniture and market share of the top 20 companies

Top 5 office furniture manufacturers by country

Manufacturers of mechanisms for height-adjustable tables and desks

6. The Office Furniture Market in China



7. Status and Prospects of the Office Furniture Sector in China

Production, consumption, imports, and exports of office furniture. Price and openness of the office furniture market

Office furniture and office seating. Production, consumption, imports, and exports

The office furniture market in China . Forecasts up to 2020

8. Sector Peculiarities and Manufacturing Presence

Companies and location. The Anji Chair District

9. Product Segments

Office furniture production breakdown by product segment:

Office Seating by kind and coverings. Supply by kind and coverings in a sample of companies

Office Desking by kind and material. Breakdown of desking supply by structure and by worktop material in a sample of companies

Office cabinets and filing by kind and material. Office cabinets by material in a sample of companies

10. Leading Companies Operating in the Chinese Office Furniture Market

Total sales of office furniture in a sample of 100 leading companies

Sales in a sample of leading companies for Seating, Desking, Executive furniture, Office cabinets, and filing, Wall units and partitions

11. The Domestic Market

Office furniture sales by region and sales by region in a sample of companies

Market share in a sample of 100 leading companies

Office furniture sales breakdown by distribution channel and by distribution channel in a sample of companies

Prices of office furniture products in China

Office swivel chairs. Number of units sold, brand and price positioning in a sample of companies

Operative office desks. Average retail prices in a sample of companies

Executive/presidential desks. Average retail prices in a sample of companies

12. International Trade

Office furniture exports, imports and trade balance. Export sales in a sample of leading companies

Exports and destination of office furniture seatings and office furniture excluding seatings

Imports and origin of office furniture seatings and office furniture excluding seatings

13. Demand Determinants

Macroeconomic indicators

14. Country Analysis: Australia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam



For each considered country:

The office furniture sector. Status and prospects

Production, consumption, imports, and exports of office furniture. Price and openness of the office furniture market

Office furniture and office seating. Production, consumption, imports, and exports

The office furniture market. Forecasts 2019-2020

15. Leading Companies Operating In The Office Furniture Market

Sales of office furniture and market share in a sample of leading companies

16. International Trade: Office Furniture Exports, Imports And Trade Balance

Exports and destination for office furniture seatings and office furniture excluding seatings

Imports and origin for office furniture seatings and office furniture excluding seatings

17. Demand Determinants

Macroeconomic indicators

18. Appendix: List of Mentioned Companies

Companies Mentioned



Apex

Chueng Shine

Fursys

Haworth

Henglin Chair

Herman Miller

Hoa Phat

Hyundai Livart

Itoki

Kinwai

Kokuyo

Lamex

Merryfair

Modernform

Okamura

Perfect Office

Schiavello

Steelcase

Sunon

UB Group

Uchida Yoko

UE Furniture

