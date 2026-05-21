"Office Hours: Business Edition" Podcast with Industry Titans Earns International Acclaim

UT Haslam podcast honored by Telly Awards and Webby Awards.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 2 million views on YouTube alone and 450 media placements, "Office Hours: Business Edition," a fresh take on business podcasts from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Haslam College of Business, has been recognized by the Telly Awards and the Webby Awards.

The podcast was awarded bronze in three categories of the 47th annual Telly Awards, including Branded Content – Thought Leadership, Online – Interview and Talk Show and Online – Education and Discovery.

"Office Hours: Business Edition," hosted by Monica Langley, features conversations with influential leaders shaping the future of business.

"Office Hours: Business Edition" stands apart as the only higher education-produced podcast honored in the Telly's thought leadership category. The podcast also was named an Interview or Talk Show – News, Business and Society Webby Honoree in the 30th annual Webby Awards. The Tellys are the premier awards honoring video and television across all screens, while the Webbys are the leading international awards honoring excellence on the internet.

"Office Hours" provides accessible wisdom and personal and professional revelations that resonate far beyond job titles, delivering real insights for real people, from students to aspiring executives and seasoned leaders.

Hosted by Monica Langley, Haslam Professor of Practice, former Wall Street Journal reporter and corporate executive, the podcast features unfiltered conversations with CEOs, founders and innovators at the intersection of today's business trends and current events. Langley brings access, curiosity and expertise to these intimate discussions, drawing on her tenure as a confidante and chronicler of leaders at the world's largest companies.

First-season guests included:

Stephen L. Mangum, Haslam dean and Stokely Foundation Leadership Chair, said each episode explores not just how leaders succeed, but who they are when no one's watching.

"At Haslam, we are proud to lead these critical conversations on the impact of AI on the future of work, on-the-job training, supply chain challenges and more," Mangum said. "'Office Hours: Business Edition' opens a window into the minds of the greatest players in industry and allows each of us viewers to learn and grow through that insight."

In response to the show's popularity, new content is now dropping more frequently. "Office Hours: Business Edition" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube. Watch the podcast highlight reel now.

About Office Hours: Business Edition

"Office Hours: Business Edition" brings listeners inside the conversations that usually happen behind closed doors. Hosted by Langley, this leadership podcast creates a space where guests reveal the defining moments, hard-won lessons and personal experiences that shaped their rise to the top. From pivotal career decisions to unexpected setbacks, from breakthrough innovations to moments of doubt, these conversations capture the human side of leadership.

About the Haslam College of Business

Founded in 1914, Haslam sets the standard in developing future business leaders whose work positively impacts the world. More than 11,000 undergraduate, graduate and executive education students are taught by 290 faculty with dedicated staff members facilitating their needs. Haslam programs consist of seven departments and nine undergraduate majors. Its eight centers, institutes and forums, as well as its myriad graduate and executive education programs, reach across the for profit, not-for-profit and governmental sectors of business, with a heavy emphasis on practical research. UT was founded in 1794 and was designated as Tennessee's land-grant institution in 1879.

About the Awards

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 13,000 entries globally from six continents and all 50 U.S. states, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

The Webby Awards, presented annually by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, has been called, "The Internet's highest honor," by the New York Times. It receives 13,000 entries from more than 70 countries.

SOURCE University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business