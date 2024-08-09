Office Move in Texas Highlights EDS' Exceptional Growth

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Duty Solutions (EDS) is excited to announce the relocation of its San Antonio office to a more spacious facility at 10000 W. Interstate Highway 10 in San Antonio, TX. One of five EDS offices strategically positioned across the country, the Texas office houses an account management team and the company's technology and development group.

The new San Antonio office offers an expansive 5,133 square feet of quiet, private work areas, ample storage for hardware and equipment, and several collaborative meeting areas. The new space also consolidates both teams on a single floor to foster smooth communication across departments.

"This exciting expansion underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence," CTO Dan Ryan emphasized, "as we relentlessly pursue improvements in our platforms and systems to better serve our law enforcement clients."

The relocation was driven by significant growth in recent years, compelling the technology division to seek a larger workspace that would facilitate ongoing projects and accommodate future growth.

"The new workspace was custom designed to enhance operational efficiencies so we can better adapt to our clients' evolving needs," stated EDS CEO Rich Milliman. "The office layout not only facilitates optimal workflow but also positions us for sustained success moving forward."

Providing administration of off-duty programs as well as an active-duty scheduling platform for the law enforcement community, Services include vendor management, job scheduling, billing, collections, payroll, and more. Extra Duty Solutions has over 225 full-service clients and 100 active-duty scheduling software clients, across 24 states. For more information, visit extradutysolutions.com.

