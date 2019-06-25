Office of Personnel Management Awards Salient CRGT $39.4M Prime Contract for CASE Processing Operations and Enhancement Support

FAIRFAX, Va., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT has been awarded a $39.4 million prime contract to provide Application Services such as requirements analysis, development support, operational support, integration and customization of application components, COTS product integration, and cyber security/information assurance support for the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) National Background Investigations Bureau (NBIB) Information Technology Program Management Office (ITPMO) Case Processing Branch (CPB). The contract has a 12-month base period and four (4) twelve-month option periods.

The ITPMO CPB is responsible for development, enhancement, maintenance, and production support of OPM's Personal Investigation Processing System (PIPS). PIPS supports the background investigations process end-to-end. It accepts the subject-entered data from e-QIP, scopes investigative leads, distributes work to field investigators, provides automated National Agency Checks such as fingerprints searches to the FBI, supports review of cases, closes cases, and delivers closed cases, as well as advance products to the agencies.



"Our support and expertise allow the OPM NBIB ITPMO to provide ongoing Development and Operations support to maintain the core system used to support Background Investigation activities required for clearance processing by numerous federal government agencies," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "Central to this experience is our 19-year relationship providing systems engineering and integration support for the OPM National Background Investigations Bureau (NBIB) IT PMO and Personnel Investigations Processing System (PIPS), which processes more than 90% of all federal background investigations today."

Salient CRGT has been supporting OPM's CIO organization since 2000 providing technical support for several of OPM's mission critical applications including PIPS. Their team of developers, system administrators, DBAs, and testers have been instrumental in supporting the agency's mission. The scope of their application support spans the legacy Personnel Investigation Processing System (PIPS) and modernization efforts leveraging an Agile development approach to facilitate rapid product development.

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies.

