Office of Special Counsel Invites Clerks to Share Information, Concerns

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman sent a letter to county clerks on Thursday formally inviting them to meet with him personally to discuss any questions, concerns, or observations they might have regarding his ongoing investigation into the 2020 election.

"I would like to formally invite you to meet with me personally – in person or by phone or video call – to discuss these concerns, as well as any other thoughts of any nature that you might have about the State's investigation," the letter states. "Please contact my office at your earliest convenience to schedule a time to discuss the best practices you had in place that assured your county's successful administration of the 2020 election."

"The purpose of this investigation is to ensure that Wisconsin's elections are run properly so that the public can have confidence in the process, and your active cooperation will go a long way toward helping the Wisconsin Assembly achieve that goal in a timely fashion," the letter adds. "The doors of the Office of Special Counsel will remain open to you and your staff throughout the duration of this investigation, and I look forward to speaking with you very soon."

The letter was sent to Green Lake County Clerk Liz Otto, Washington County Clerk Ashley Reichert, Wood County Clerk Trent Miner, Lincoln County Clerk Christopher Marlow, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson because they had expressed concerns after receiving a letter from the Office of Special Counsel requesting that they preserve data and other information of potential relevance to the investigation. Gableman clarified in a separate statement that his invitation is open to all 1,922 county and municipal clerks in the State of Wisconsin.

"The Office of Special Counsel exists to make sure that Wisconsin's elections are transparent, inclusive, and accountable," Gableman said. "Wisconsin state law entrusts clerks with conducting our elections, so they will naturally be vital partners throughout this process."

SOURCE Mike Gableman