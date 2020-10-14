Office of the Director of National Intelligence Sponsors SEI to Lead National AI Engineering Initiative

"ODNI and the SEI initiated this effort in response to a growing call for an engineering discipline for AI." Tweet this

The SEI will work closely with ODNI and partners in AI engineering in evolving an AI engineering discipline to establish and lead a research strategy working toward DoD and IC priorities. "We are leading a movement to advance this discipline in support of defense and national security," said Matt Gaston, the director of the SEI's Emerging Technology Center. "Our effort with ODNI will bring together organizations and experts working in AI engineering to achieve the goals of scalable, robust and secure, and human-centered AI." In support of this strategy, the initiative will conduct research and development activities such as creating tools, practices, processes, and methods.

Any organization interested in advancing an AI engineering discipline to develop AI systems that are more secure, scalable, safe, resilient, and ethical, should contact the SEI to learn more about how to participate: https://www.sei.cmu.edu/research-capabilities/artificial-intelligence/get-involved.cfm

