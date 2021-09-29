Office of U.S. Senator Jon Tester Joins Stakeholders in Roundtable Discussion

BILLINGS, Mont., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an impending vote on the once-in-a-generation Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, natural resource experts and staff of U.S. Senator Jon Tester joined Montana economic leaders at a digital roundtable discussion where stakeholders applauded the Senator for supporting the infrastructure package, expressing the benefits it will bring to the state, its residents, and the renewable industry.

"My bipartisan infrastructure package will make critical investments in the future of clean energy in Montana, and create good-paying jobs in the process," said Senator Jon Tester. "These resources will ensure that our grid is ready to handle the energy of tomorrow while protecting our clean air and water and growing our economy."

Watch a recording of the event here.

"Renewable energy investments impact more than just the energy industry," Jack McBroom, Business Manager at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers L.U. 233 (IBEW 233) said. "With investments like this, families across the state will have more stable ways to access electricity in the future. The IBEW has worked on many renewable energy projects in the state."

Congress is currently considering the budget reconciliation bill, which would help level the playing field for renewable energy businesses with a long-term clean energy tax platform. In addition, the budget reconciliation bill and the infrastructure package would help accelerate the growth of a clean energy workforce and provide communities nationwide with economic benefits.

"Thanks to Montana's leadership in renewable energy, working families in Montana will have an expanded opportunity to make a living wage," Kim Rickard, Business Manager at LiUNA Local 1686 said.

"We haven't yet spent any of the funds that are available, but it has been an excellent rainy-day relief to know that when we need it for an emergency situation, we have it available. That ease of mind is worth a lot for small rural schools," Christina Barbachano, Superintendent at Harlowton Schools said.

The state has 1,137 megawatts of operating renewable energy capacity, which is enough to power 366,000 Montana homes. According to the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), the renewable industry shattered records in 2020, with the sector already on track to surpass those levels this year.

"More renewable energy means more high-quality jobs for Montanans. With the right policies in place, the renewable industry can put millions of Americans back to work achieving the greenhouse gas emissions reductions necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change," said Gregory Wetstone, ACORE President and CEO.

For more than 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's premier pan-renewable nonprofit organization. ACORE unites finance, policy, and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy.

