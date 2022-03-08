Office Practicum and Gamechanger unite to empower children and adolescents in their care management

Both organizations aim to better the health and well-being of children. Gamechanger was founded in 2007 with a mission to cultivate joy and improve the lives of hospitalized children recovering from illness or injury. Today, the Gamechanger charity app is implemented in more than 250 hospitals across the United States. Through its market-leading EHR, practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions, OP empowers pediatric practitioners and behavioral health clinicians to deliver whole child care to millions of children and families nationwide.

Child chronic condition management is a large and growing issue. According to the CDC , 40% of children and school-aged adolescents manage chronic conditions, such as asthma and obesity. One in every four to five youth in the general population meet criteria for a lifetime mental disorder . Long-term treatment requires persistent monitoring and management to avoid potentially serious consequences and reduce the high cost of non-compliance. Consistency is the key to success.

To drive increased compliance and successful outcomes, Gamechanger's life-changing platform, that has encouraged kids in the hospital for over a decade, will be made accessible to motivate children and adolescents to stay on track with their daily care plans at home or school. This expansion of the platform into homes and communities will help raise the health and mental status of kids everywhere and will be shared via independent pediatric and behavioral health practices.

Both organizations are looking to the market to help broaden platform access to kids, their providers, parents, school administrators and other caretakers. Gamechanger and OP are seeking providers to offer the streaming network to their patients and clients, inviting feedback and guidance to determine its most valuable features and functionalities. OP is also actively seeking input from its vast customer base and the broader realm of pediatric and behavioral health clinicians, administrators, and thought leaders.

"Nationally, we have a pediatric health crisis on our hands," said Bethany Williams , SVP of Product at Office Practicum. "We are looking at ways to innovate that encourage kids to stay on protocols and build healthy habits to support them both mentally and physically."

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with OP and their network of pediatricians and mental health clinicians to expand access to our private network of streaming content and video games," said Jim Carol , Founder and CEO of Gamechanger. "Our experience taught us firsthand how gamification helps to spread joy among hospitalized children undergoing treatment or receiving regular care. We believe that in an ambulatory setting, the network can help make daily protocol adherence fun, instead of a chore. We believe this will ultimately help to better both the long-term health and mental well-being of children everywhere."

OP invites any interested experts to reach out and join the conversation: "We are excited as we continue meeting with innovative practices, pediatricians, and behavioral health organizations. Their guidance will shape the way we leverage this life-changing technology to create tools that help motivate kids to stay on protocol," said Williams.

To share your thoughts and interest in this exciting and progressive project, please contact Bethany Williams at [email protected] .

