Office Practicum and GoCheck Kids Announce Partnership

Two Pediatric Technology Leaders Unite to Streamline Clinic Workflow

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Practicum ("OP"), the market's leading pediatric-specialty EHR, is pleased to announce its integration with GoCheck Kids ("GCK"), a compact smartphone-based vision screening platform. The GCK system quickly and easily performs photoscreening and visual acuity testing with results stored in a secure, cloud-based web portal.

With this enhanced integration between GCK and OP, a pediatric clinician can electronically order and receive vision screening results within minutes, making it much easier to address the gap in early childhood vision screenings. The results can be transmitted directly to the electronic health record.

"This integration demonstrates Office Practicum's mission to meet the specialized needs of pediatricians across the country," said Gretchen Ellis, OP's Chief Product Officer. "By connecting GoCheck Kids to our EHR solution, OP customers may realize a level of efficiency often unmet due to cumbersome manual workflows and staff turnover."

"GoCheck Kids makes it faster and easier for pediatric practices to screen for vision impairment - a serious issue in young children, and with our cloud-based portal securely synced with OP, providers can offer expanded services and spend more time with patients while reducing administrative burden," said Jordan Miller, VP of Customer Growth at GoCheck Kids.

About Office Practicum

Committed to reducing the complexity of running a pediatric practice, OP's pediatric EHR, practice management and revenue cycle management services are offered alongside telehealth, 24/7 answering services, website design and SEO services, and other practice marketing tools. Together, they provide a full suite of solutions pediatricians need to grow and support their practice. As a dual-certified EHR vendor, OP supports over 6,500 providers across 48 states. For more information, visit us at http://www.officepracticum.com .

About GoCheck Kids

GoCheck Kids was founded with the mission of ensuring that every young child is screened for vision impairment. Using the GoCheck Kids smartphone-based device, clinicians can quickly screen a child for vision impairment, including risk factors for Amblyopia. Thousands of pediatric providers use GoCheck Kids' technology to detect vision problems early when they can still be treated. These customers have already screened over 5 million children using GoCheck Kids. For more information, visit us at : http://www.gocheckkids.com .

SOURCE Office Practicum