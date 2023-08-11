Office Practicum Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Mike Ressel

News provided by

Office Practicum

11 Aug, 2023, 07:53 ET

Exiting CEO, Kraig Brown, Stepping Away After Many Years of Leading Company Growth

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Practicum (OP), the market's leading pediatric-specialty EHR, is excited to announce the appointment of Mike Ressel as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ressel will assume the role from Kraig Brown, a highly regarded market leader serving Office Practicum for over seven years. 

Continue Reading
Mike Ressel, CEO, Office Practicum
Mike Ressel, CEO, Office Practicum

As an accomplished software executive, Mr. Ressel brings more than two decades of executive and senior leadership experience, most recently guiding a health tech firm through transformation and growth, to his new role leading Office Practicum which includes divisions, NextStep Solutions, a prominent behavioral-health EHR, and RemedyConnect, an established medical practice marketing and patient engagement services company. 

"We are delighted to welcome Mike Ressel as our new CEO," said Kraig Brown, outgoing CEO. "His proven track record of driving customer value and loyalty, company growth and exceptional operating results makes him the perfect fit to lead Office Practicum into its next phase of success. As I planned for my departure, I felt confident OP is gaining an experienced leader to plot a new course for the company's future."

Ressel has demonstrated his ability to lead teams and drive positive organizational change. His commitment to the healthcare space, understanding of the unique challenges providers face, and strategic vision and commitment to provide innovative solutions align perfectly with Office Practicum's mission of enhancing efficiency and improving care for pediatric practices and behavioral health agencies.

"I am honored to join Office Practicum during this exciting time," said Mike Ressel. "I look forward to working closely with our dedicated teams as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that empower the long-term clinical and financial success of our customers and look forward to delivering even more value over the coming months and years."

About Office Practicum
Office Practicum (OP) has always been a champion for pediatricians and the children, families and caregivers they serve. Committed to reducing the complexity of running a pediatric practice, OP's pediatric-certified EHR and practice management platform is designed to support pediatric patients' integrated physical, emotional, and mental healthcare needs at all stages of their growth. OP's pediatric EHR, practice management and revenue cycle management services are offered alongside telehealth, 24/7 answering services, website design and SEO services, and other practice marketing tools. Together, they provide a full suite of solutions pediatricians need to grow and support their practice. As a certified EHR vendor, OP continues to ensure compliance with all of our policies and procedures to ensure compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. Today, Office Practicum supports over 6,500 providers across 48 states. For more information, visit us at www.officepracticum.com

Media Contact:
Kate Lunt
Vice President, Marketing
Office Practicum
[email protected]
480.319.2160

SOURCE Office Practicum

Also from this source

Office Practicum Strengthens Leadership Team with Dr. Suzanne Berman as Medical Director of Informatics and Instruction

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.