Office Snax Acquires Snack and Candy Business from Advantus Corp.

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Snax, LLC ( http://officesnax.us/ ), a leading supplier of snack, candy, and beverage items to the Office Products Industry, announced today it has acquired the snack and candy business from Jacksonville, Fla.-based Advantus Corp. ( https://advantus.com/ ). The acquisition facilitates Office Snax' ability to purchase products from other key snack and candy manufacturers, allowing for company growth and improved customer experience. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"It is an important time to provide convenience and options to the workplace as we see more employees returning to the office," said Todd Elmers, Office Snax CEO. "This acquisition allows us to expand our product offering in order to meet increasing customer demands. We also believe it will provide efficiencies to the industry, as we will be able to consolidate these new items with our normal Office Snax shipments."

Office Snax supplies snack, candy and beverage items exclusively to the office products industry. Office Snax products are available from hundreds of office products dealers and websites across the country. Office Snax has bi-coastal distribution centers in Stockton, Calif. and Buffalo, New York. Most items that Office Snax carries are available for next-day delivery because its products are supported by the channel's wholesalers. With its acquisition of Advantus Corp.'s snack and candy line, it will further broaden its product selection and distribution as well as increase its customer service.

Advantus Corp. is a privately-held manufacturer of consumer, commercial, and durable goods.

About Advantus Corp.

With product lines whose histories stretch back to 1878, Advantus Corp. is a diverse consumer products company comprised of five operating divisions, each containing a family of brands. From its 600,000 square feet of owned domestic manufacturing and warehousing capacity and over 100 manufacturing and distribution partners worldwide, Advantus manufactures and distributes its products to a diverse group of retail partners.

About Office Snax

Office Snax is a nationwide leading supplier of snack, candy, and beverage items to the Office Products industry located in Oak Brook, IL with distribution points in Buffalo, NY and Stockton CA. Office Snax offers convenience for today's 'on the go' workers and a way for employers to show appreciation to their employees. It is a true channel brand and the product of choice in a majority of national office products catalogs.

To learn more about Office snack and beverage offerings from Office Snax visit: www.officesnax.us

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-808-6820

[email protected]

SOURCE Office Snax

Related Links

http://officesnax.us

