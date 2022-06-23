Office stationery and supplies B2B market size to grow by USD 18.73 billion during 2021-2026|Increasing business expansion emerging as key driver | Technavio

The office stationery and supplies B2B market is driven by the increasing business expansion. In addition, demand for customized office stationery is anticipated to boost the growth of the office stationery and supply B2B market.

One of the major factors that will drive the growth of the global office stationery and supplies B2B market during the forecast period will be the increasing business expansion across the world. Opening new offices and outlets is a major part of business expansion and a key contributor to the demand for office stationery and supplies. The office management and connecting people software across regions provide real-time visibility into the operations of all the connected offices. The development of software supports multiply-connected office spaces and will contribute to the demand for office stationery and supplies during the forecast period.

Major Five Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates business through Business Solutions Division, Retail Division, Compucom Division, Safety, and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company provides privacy and protection products for the office and also their Scotch and Post-it Brands of products of better office organization.

ACCO Brands Corp.

The company provides a range of solutions for academic, consumer, and business requirements with its portfolio of more than 45 brands.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. operates business through Core commerce, Cloud computing, Digital media and entertainment, and Innovation initiatives, and others. The company offers varied types of office stationery and supplies such as notepads, clips, and printing supplies. The company also offers private-labeled products.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates business through North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company provides a wide range of office electronics and supplies sourced from various vendors and manufacturers, under the brand name OFIXO and Renolds.

BIC Group

BIC Group operates business through Stationery, Lighters, and Shavers. The company offers pens/pencils, markers, and other stationery items for office usage.

Office Stationery And Supplies B2B Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2022-2026)

Paper products - size and forecast 2022-2026

Desk supplies - size and forecast 2022-2026

Stationery and mailing supplies - size and forecast 2022-2026

Computer and printer supplies - size and forecast 2022-2026

Others - size and forecast 2022-2026

Office Stationery And Supplies B2B Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2022-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2022-2026

Online - size and forecast 2022-2026

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 18.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco wholesale corp, Exacompta Clairefontaine SA, Farook International Stationery, ICO, Jarir Marketing Co., Lyreco SAS, Middle East Stationery & Trading Co., PBS Holding AG, PILOT Corp., Societe BIC, Sycamore Partners, Target Corp., The Hamelin Group, The ODP Corp., Walmart Inc., and WH Smith PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

