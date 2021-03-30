Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market to Grow by USD 15.69 Billion During 2021-2025|Increasing Business Expansion Emerge as Key Driver|Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Analysis Report by Product (Paper products, Desk supplies, Stationery and mailing supplies, Computer and printer supplies, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025.

The office stationery and supplies B2B market is driven by the increasing business expansion. In addition, demand for customized office stationery is anticipated to boost the growth of the office stationery and supplies B2B market.

One of the major factors that will drive the growth of the global office stationery and supplies B2B market during the forecast period will be the increasing business expansion across the world. Opening new offices and outlets is a major part of business expansion and a key contributor to the demand for office stationery and supplies. The office management and connecting people software across regions provide real-time visibility into the operations of all the connected offices. The development of software supports multiple connected office spaces and will contribute to the demand for office stationery and supplies during the forecast period. Expanding businesses are likely to drive the global office stationery and supplies the B2B market during the forecast period.

Major Five Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates business through Business Solutions Division, Retail Division, Compucom Division, Safety, and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company provides privacy and protection products for the office and also their Scotch and Post-it Brands of products of better office organization.

ACCO Brands Corp.

ACCO Brands Corp. operates business through North America, EMEA, and International. The company provides a range of solutions for academic, consumer, and business requirements with its portfolio of more than 45 brands.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. operates business through Core commerce, Cloud computing, Digital media and entertainment, and Innovation initiatives, and others. The company offers varied types of office stationery and supplies such as notepads, clips, and printing supplies. The company also offers private-labeled products.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates business through North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company provides a wide range of office electronics and supplies sourced from various vendors and manufacturers, under the brand name OFIXO and Renolds.

BIC Group

BIC Group operates business through Stationery, Lighters, and Shavers. The company offers pens/pencils, markers, and other stationery items for office usage.

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Paper products - size and forecast 2020-2025

Desk supplies - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stationery and mailing supplies - size and forecast 2020-2025

Computer and printer supplies - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

