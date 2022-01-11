Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market to Record USD 15.69 Bn Growth | 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Size is expected to increase by USD 15.69 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 42% of the global market share. China and Japan are the key markets for office stationery and supplies B2B in APAC. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The office stationery and supplies B2B market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Major players in the market are offering office stationery and supplies through multiple distribution channels, at discounted prices to overcome competition. Prominent vendors are offering customized stationery products and selling products in bulk through e-auctioning to increase revenues. Vendors are also implementing various growth strategies to focus on enhancing their core competencies.

3M Co.: The company provides privacy and protection products for the office and also their Scotch and Post-it Brands of products of better office organization.

ACCO Brands Corp.: The company provides a range of solutions for academic, consumer and business requirements with its portfolio of more than 45 brands.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.: The company offers varied types of office stationery and supplies such as notepads, clips, and printing supplies. The company also offers private-labeled products.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company provides a wide range of office electronics and supplies sourced from various vendors and manufacturers, under the brand name OFIXO and Reynolds.

BIC Group: The company offers pens/pencils, markers, and other stationery items for office usage.

Regional Market Outlook

The office stationery and supplies B2B market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The proliferation of corporate offices and the availability of a skilled workforce is driving the growth of the office stationery and supplies B2B market in APAC. Also, the thriving infrastructure sector and high penetration of technologies will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Driver:

Increasing business expansion:

Businesses across various industries including retail, food and beverage, banking and finance, and IT are focusing on expanding their operations by entering new markets. This is increasing the number of corporate offices globally, which is driving the demand for office stationery and supplies, thereby fueling the market growth.

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Trend:

Increasing demand for recyclable stationery products:

The growing concerns over the negative environmental impact caused by the use of plastics is driving a large number of corporate offices to adopt green initiatives. This is encouraging vendors in the market to manufacture stationery products from recyclable materials. Besides, the increasing stringency of regulations regarding the environment is further forcing vendors to adopt sustainable practices. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global office stationery and supplies B2B market during the forecast period.

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BIC Group, Costco Wholesale Corp., Staples Inc., The ODP Corp., Walmart Inc., and WH Smith Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

