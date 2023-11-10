Office Stationery Market size in Europe to grow by USD 9.41 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growing number of office spaces in the region to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The office stationery market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 9.41 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (paper products, computer and printer supplies, desk supplies, mailing supplies, and others). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Office Stationery Market in Europe 2024-2028

The growing number of office spaces in the region is a key factor driving market growth. The European stationery market continues to benefit from strong corporate profits in the services sector and other industries, and continued employment growth in office-using employment sectors. In addition, offices in European countries like the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Italy are being leased at high rates. The growth of the European office stationery market is also supported by increased demand in the business leasing industry, which deals with the rental of retail stores, offices, and industrial buildings. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the office stationery market in Europe : 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., SOCIETE BIC, Biella Schweiz AG, ICO, OSCO Europe Ltd., The Hamelin Group Holdham, and WH Smith PLC

: Co., ACCO Brands Corp., SOCIETE BIC, Biella Schweiz AG, ICO, OSCO Europe Ltd., The Hamelin Group Holdham, and WH Smith PLC Office Stationery Market in Europe is concentrated in nature.

is concentrated in nature. Market to observe 3.22% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The growing demand for value-added products is a major trend in the market.

Market competitors are working to innovate and make products that meet the needs of customers in view of changing customer demands and preferences.

Technological advances in the field of office stationery have created new opportunities for competitors in the European market, allowing them to offer products that make use of improved features, new services, and innovative designs.

Significant Challenge

· Strict regulations due to growing environmental concerns are significant challenges restricting market growth.

Most office stationery products are derived from unbiodegradable materials such as plastic and fibers which, in addition to toxicity levels in air, soil, or water, have a harmful effect on the environment.

In addition, standards on the manufacture and sale of plastic products have been put in place by public authorities as well as other non-governmental organizations.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Offline sales shall consider products sold through physical stores. Buyers are allowed to check products at the retail outlets before purchasing them. The convenience of shopping is offered in new retail formats such as petrol stations, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Furthermore, these stores offer customers a large range of office stationery products from different brands and categories, which allows them to select based on their needs and budgets. In Europe, there has been an increase in the presence of offline retail outlets. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The Books Market size is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 33.21 billion.

The office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,857.73 million.

Office Stationery Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.71% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 9.41 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.22

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio