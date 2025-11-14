Office Technology Industry's Frank Award Winners Revealed

Sharp and Ricoh Win Three Awards Each at The Cannata Report's Charity Fundraiser for Diabetes Research at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center

HAMBURG, N.J., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the Frank Awards were announced at The Cannata Report's 40th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala last night. The event, a fundraiser for diabetes research, was a big night for Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America and Ricoh USA as each took home three Frank Awards. Laura Blackmer, president, channel sales, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., was named Best Female Executive, an award she has won 9 times, and Larry White, president and CEO of Toshiba America Business Solutions, was a first-time winner of Best Male Executive. Kyocera was named Best A4 Manufacturer for the seventh year in a row, and GreatAmerica Financial Services was named Best Leasing Company for the 10th year in a row.

The Cannata Report announced winners of the Frank Awards at its 40th Annual Awards and Charities Gala. L to R: Jim Coriddi, chief dealer officer, dealer division Ricoh USA; Laura Blackmer, president, dealer sales, Konica Minolta; CJ Cannata, President and CEO, The Cannata Report; Larry White, president, Toshiba America Business Solutions, and Mike Marusic, president and CEO, Sharp.

The Cannata Report's annual event raised funds for diabetes research at the Inserra Family Diabetes Institute at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center in memory of Mike McGuirk, the founder of ProCopy Office Solutions, a Flex Technology Company. Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex were platinum sponsors of the fundraiser, which was attended by leading executives from the office technology industry.

Below is a full list of the nominees for this year's Frank Awards, with winners indicated in bold:

Best-in-Class: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (Winner), Ricoh USA, Toshiba America Business Solutions

Best Diversification Partner: Intermedia Cloud Communications (Winner), ConnectWise, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, Toshiba America Business Solutions

Best Production Print Manufacturer: Ricoh USA (Winner), Canon U.S.A., Xerox

Best Marketing Strategy: Ricoh USA (Winner), Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, Toshiba America Business Solutions

Best IT and Security Services Provider: ConnectWise (Winner), Kaseya, All Covered, a division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A.

Best Print Management Software Provider: ACDI and PaperCut (Winners), ECI Software Solutions/Printanista, ecoprintQ

Best Technical Service Provider: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (Winner), Ricoh USA, Toshiba America Business Solutions

Best ECM/Document Management Software Provider: DocuWare (Winner), ACDI, Square 9 Softworks

Best A4 Manufacturer: Kyocera Document Solutions America (Winner), Ricoh USA, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Best Leasing Company: GreatAmerica Financial Services (Winner), LEAF Commercial Capital, U.S. Bank

Excellence in Innovation: Ricoh USA (Winner), Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, Toshiba America Business Solutions

Best Manufacturer: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (Winner), Kyocera Document Solutions America, Ricoh USA

Best Female Executive: Laura Blackmer, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Winner), Jennie Fisher, GreatAmerica Financial Services; Laura Blackmer, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.; Ginamarie Cairone, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Best Male Executive: Larry White, Toshiba America Business Solutions (Winner), Jim Coriddi, Ricoh USA; Mike Marusic, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Winners of the Frank Awards are determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey and reflect the opinions of office technology dealers nationwide. Jerry Blaine, president and CEO, and co-founder of LDI Connect, was presented with the Frank G. Cannata Philanthropy Award, named in honor of the founder of The Cannata Report. Stew Campbell of Datamax (Arkansas) received The Cannata Report's Outstanding Veteran Award.

"The Frank Awards shine a spotlight on the innovative companies and their products and solutions that are setting new standards of excellence in the industry according to office technology dealers in our Annual Dealer Survey. It's our honor to pay tribute to the winners at our Gala while marking our own milestone of four decades," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO. "The spirit of giving that distinguishes this industry has fueled overwhelming support for our Gala every year, and we are thankful for the generous donations to our fundraising initiative for diabetes research in memory of Mike McGuirk."

The Cannata Report's 40th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala was held at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, NJ. Robert Goldberg was the emcee of the event, themed "Raise Your Glass." The Gala opened with a comedy performance by Larry Weiss, chairman of Atlantic, Tomorrow's Office, presented by HP. The event's gold sponsors were ConnectWise, Distribution Management, First Citizens Bank, and Katun Corporation. Silver sponsors were Nexera and Static Control. The evening's Official After Party was sponsored by Xerox. The Cannata Report has raised over $1.75 million for Hackensack Meridian Hackensack Medical Center Foundation and more than $3.5 million for various charities nationwide.

The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production printing, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

