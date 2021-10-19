Office Utilization Has Increased 135% Since the Start of the Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VergeSense announced today its State of the Hybrid Workplace Report (Q3 2021). The report reveals insight into how office utilization is shifting across the pandemic and what major enterprises are doing to optimize their workplaces for greater collaboration, productivity and space planning. The full report is available here for review .

VergeSense currently measures more than 40 million square feet of real estate across global enterprises. The company used this dataset to look for new trends that illustrate how the workplace is evolving to meet the needs of employees. The findings reveal that the future of the office is highly collaborative and agile, and the report offers recommendations on how companies can raise the power of their square foot to match today's hybrid working world.

Key findings of the report include:

Office use has increased by 135% since the start of the pandemic. However, there is still distance to travel, as usage remains 80% down from pre-pandemic days.

since the start of the pandemic. However, there is still distance to travel, as usage remains 80% down from pre-pandemic days. Space planners should expect one collaboration space for every two desks vs. the previous one collaboration space for every six desks pre-pandemic.

vs. the previous one collaboration space for every six desks pre-pandemic. The average number of collaborative spaces per floor has increased by 35% since Q1 2021.

per floor has increased by 35% since Q1 2021. The average number of individual spaces per floor has stayed the same since Q1 2021, following a 21% decrease in average number of individual spaces per floor in 2020.

in 2020. Use of collaborative spaces has increased by 50% since the start of the year.

since the start of the year. In Q3 2021, the most frequented work-from-office days were Tuesdays and Wednesdays with 46% of total usage on those days. The least frequented days were Friday and Monday, in that order.

Dan Ryan, CEO, VergeSense, said: "We analyzed workplace usage data drawn from over 40 million square feet from across the world, covering various industries and regions. These findings reveal that the future of the office is highly collaborative and agile. The workplace is quickly becoming a space that evolves alongside employee needs and expectations, and CRE leaders are making effective investments to adapt. As organizations return to the office, companies are leaning on data-driven insights to understand employee needs and usage patterns. These insights will help organizations make optimal use of their facilities to create safe and productive environments where workers will thrive."

VergeSense is a Workplace Analytics Platform trusted by enterprises across the globe. Businesses use VergeSense to transform their static office into a dynamic workplace that matches today's employee needs and expectations. Its AI-driven platform includes intelligent sensors that collect real-time data, dashboards and insights that drive workplace strategy, and integrations with the leading workplace technologies. Today VergeSense analyzes over 40 million square feet and supports customers across 29 countries, including 26 of the Fortune 500. VergeSense has integration partnerships with some of the leading workplace technology providers to help customers have the best end-to-end experience, so employees feel safe, productive, and at their best. For more information visit http://www.vergesense.com

