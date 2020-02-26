Office1 Finalizes Partnership with Nevada Office Machines to Conquer Northern Nevada Market

"One of our goals is to provide clients with expert solutions and technology so they are more efficient and have a better understanding of their businesses," John Hugues, the Office1 VP of Nevada, said. "We strive for excellence and success for each and every customer."

Office1 earned its reputation in the California-Nevada area by providing solutions for businesses to optimize their technology ecosystem through digital transformation, managed services, document imaging, and cloud solutions. Likewise, Nevada Office Machines' 50 years of experience guarantees exceptional service by the trained technicians and team members. It's the ideal situation for growth and innovation.

"This partnership will allow new and current customers to get the best out of both companies-excellent customer service and the best technology solutions," Todd Rogers, the president of Office1, said. "I'm excited to expand our business to a new region and have the opportunity to digitally transform growing businesses by expanding and securing their IT network."

Office1 strives to innovate how offices operate by providing unparalleled, personalized business technology solutions. This partnership with Nevada Office Machines will allow them to do so with companies while continuing to provide top-notch technology solutions in its current California and Nevada markets.

About Office1

Office1 is one of the largest, privately-owned office technology providers in the United States providing innovative IT solutions, including copiers and printers, document imaging, cloud security and managed IT to companies in California and Nevada. Office1 seeks to innovate and modernize businesses through proactive, personalized and eco-friendly office technology solutions, beginning with planning and continuing through implementation and optimization. This centralization of business IT solutions into one company makes Office1 an industry leader in office technology.

Press Contact:

Bailey Rogers

858.598.2309

pr@fidelitasdevelopment.com

http://office1.com

SOURCE Office1

Related Links

https://www.office1.com

