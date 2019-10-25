Office1 Partners with Chaparral Business Machines, Inc to Expand Territory in California

Office1 has positioned itself as a premier provider of office technology and solutions across California and Nevada, offering an innovative, personalized approach to digital transformation through all-inclusive solutions spanning managed services, cloud services, and document imaging. With this partnership, Chaparral can now offer these additional resources to its customers.

"We chose to partner with Chaparral Business Machines because their document imaging expertise and commitment to provide a customer-first approach to business solutions mirrors what we strive to provide to our customers," said Todd Rogers, President of Office1. "We love the trust and loyalty the company has built locally over the years and seek to expand on that by introducing new solutions to their customers, in addition to the services they already receive."

"We're very excited about the new technology that Office1 can provide for our customers," said Ralph Reese, CBM's Market Manager. "Our top priority is providing our customers with the best customer service available and the opportunity to grow their businesses by improving their office technology ecosystems, and we can do that with Office1."

Office1 strives to innovate how offices function by providing unparalleled, personalized business technology solutions, and this partnership with Chaparral will allow them to do so with new companies while continuing to provide top-notch technology solutions in existing California and Nevada markets.

About Office1

Office1 is one of the largest, privately-owned office technology providers in the United States providing innovative IT solutions, including copiers and printers, document imaging, cloud security and managed IT to companies in California and Nevada. Office1 seeks to innovate and modernize businesses through proactive, personalized and eco-friendly office technology solutions, beginning with planning and continuing through implementation and optimization. This centralization of business IT solutions into one company makes Office1 an industry leader in office technology.

