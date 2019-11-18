Office1 Returns to Bakersfield Roots Through Turk’s Kern Copy Partnership

Office1 has positioned itself as a premier provider of office technology and solutions across California and Nevada, offering an innovative, personalized approach to digital transformation through an all-inclusive solution spanning managed services, cloud services, and document imaging. With this partnership, Turk's Kern Copy can now offer these additional resources to its customers.

"I'm a 4th generation Kern County native; I cut my baby teeth and my business teeth right here in Bakersfield," said Todd Rogers, President of Office1. "I'm excited to return home and work with such amazing people. We're thrilled to expand into such a rapidly growing area of California, continuing our mission to craft personalized, proactive technology solutions for businesses."

"We're very excited about the new opportunities that Office1 can provide for our customers," said Luis Carmona, Market Manager of Turk's Kern Copy. "Our customers will continue to receive the best customer service possible, as well as the opportunity to grow their businesses by improving their technology and operations."

Office1 strives to innovate how offices function by providing unparalleled, personalized business technology solutions. This partnership with Turk's Kern Copy will allow them to extend their reach in California while continuing to provide top-notch technology solutions in existing California and Nevada markets.

About Office1

Office1 is one of the largest, privately-owned office technology providers in the United States providing innovative IT solutions, including copiers and printers, document imaging, cloud security and managed IT to companies in California and Nevada. Office1 seeks to innovate and modernize businesses through proactive, personalized and eco-friendly office technology solutions, beginning with planning and continuing through implementation and optimization. This centralization of business IT solutions into one company makes Office1 an industry leader in office technology.

