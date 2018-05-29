OfficeLink Is Expanding

"Quincy has experienced huge economic growth of late, with its location just south of Boston positioning it as a perfect location for South Shore residents eager to be close to Boston without the added commute time. We needed to expand to meet increasing demand in this area." said Stephen Vazza, President at Vazza Real Estate Group and co-owner of OfficeLink. "We are also actively seeking to expand OfficeLink other regions in Boston's immediate suburbs and have seen a number of promising locations we are hope to move forward on soon."

The expanded Quincy office space will add additional private office and coworking options, and will also have a seminar space which can accommodate both classroom-setting and conference-style meetings. OfficeLink is responding to the demand for a modern seminar room for members and tenants. OfficeLink co-working spaces in Quincy and Chelmsford offer modern design, welcoming common areas, and a collaborative atmosphere. Their flexible office solutions include both traditional professional private office space and coworking options for small teams, entrepreneurs, individual contributors, and remote workers.

OfficeLink's unique locations outside of the city allow their tenants and members to connect with like-minded professionals closer to home and enjoy the energy and atmosphere of downtown Boston, without the hassle and associated costs of additional traffic and parking. OfficeLink's amenities include 24-7 access, free parking, wifi, conference room access, and refreshments.

OfficeLink is a division of the Vazza Real Estate Group, a real estate development firm in Quincy, MA, which has been actively developing and investing private and institutional capital into real estate in major US markets for over 30 years. They opened their first two OfficeLink locations in 2016 and 2017.

