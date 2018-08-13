OfficeLink Opens New Space In Quincy

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OfficeLink Shared Office Concepts, offering co-working, private offices, and executive suites in Quincy, MA announces the opening of their new expanded space at 1266 Furnace Brook Pkwy., Suite 410, Quincy. The expansion adds an additional 7000 square feet to OfficeLink Quincy, with close to 20 newly renovated private offices, shared and coworking spaces, and a new large conference room which can accommodate training and seminars. New members and tenants in the space also have access to the original Quincy space; a Club Room suitable for receptions and casual meetings, a full kitchen, and professional sophisticated conference rooms.

"As the traffic on the South Shore into Boston continues to worsen, we see growing interest in the Quincy location – especially from professionals who live on the South Shore and want the proximity to Boston with a shorter commute. And Quincy itself is really hot," said Stephen Vazza, President at Vazza Real Estate Group and co-owner of OfficeLink. "As Boston rents increase, and traffic and parking become more difficult, we'll continue to see expansion into the suburbs. That's why we are actively pursuing other new locations for OfficeLink in the areas around Boston, to grow from the two current spaces in Chelmsford and Quincy. We're hoping to make an announcement on new locations soon."

OfficeLink offers flexible workspace solutions outside of the city. OfficeLink tenants and members can connect with likeminded professionals closer to home and enjoy the energy and atmosphere of downtown Boston, without the hassle and associated costs of additional traffic and parking. OfficeLink's amenities include 24-7 access, free parking, wifi, conference room access, refreshments, and video and podcasting at no charge or reduced charge in The Studio at OfficeLink.

OfficeLink is a division of the Vazza Real Estate Group, a real estate development firm in Quincy, MA, which has been actively developing and investing private and institutional capital into real estate in major US markets for over 30 years. They opened their first two OfficeLink locations in 2016 and 2017.

Vazza Real Estate Group



OfficeLink



1266 Furnace Brook Pkwy, Suite 300



Quincy, MA 02169

Contact: Kimberly McA'Nulty



Direct: 617-590-8619



Email: info@officelinkboston.com



Website: www.officelinkboston.com

SOURCE OfficeLink

Related Links

http://www.officelinkboston.com

