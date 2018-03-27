OfficeLink Opens Professional Video And Audio Studio For Podcast And Video Production

"Our production company, Real Estate 360 Productions, was already producing locally and nationally distributed content, from interviews with local stakeholders in the Commercial Real Estate space and discussions about real estate trends in the region and beyond, to Real Estate Talk Boston, a show hosted by Chris Devin of Cross Country Mortgage, and distributed on Boston.com. It made sense to build out our capacity to create professional content in a new studio, and offer it to other businesses, especially with the rise of video consumption online," said Stephen Vazza, President at Vazza Real Estate Group and co-owner of OfficeLink.

OfficeLink co-working spaces in Quincy and Chelmsford offer modern design, welcoming common areas, and a collaborative atmosphere. Their flexible office solutions include both traditional professional private office space and coworking options for small teams, entrepreneurs, individual contributors, and remote workers. https://officelinkboston.com/

OfficeLink's unique locations outside of the city allow their tenants and members to connect with like-minded professionals closer to home and enjoy the energy and atmosphere of downtown Boston, without the hassle and associated costs of additional traffic and parking.

OfficeLink is a division of the Vazza Real Estate Group, a real estate development firm in Quincy, MA, which has been actively developing and investing private and institutional capital into real estate in major US markets for over 30 years. They opened their first two OfficeLink locations in 2016 and 2017.

