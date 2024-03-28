Officer Diller's Family to Receive Proceeds from Tug-of-War Mania Event Annually

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tug-of-War Mania, the nation's largest Tug-of-War competition, today announced that it will hold its New York Championships on June 1, 2024, at the Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium located at LIU Post, with the proceeds going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and to the family of fallen hero Officer Jonathan Diller.

Pull for the cause

In speaking with local residents, one can sense the team spirit and competitive juices already starting to flow. There's palpable excitement in the air as they begin to prepare for what is sure to be a fun, yet extremely intense and challenging, day of battle.

"Me and my friends can't wait to get into this. We are putting our team together now. Everyone wants to win medals and trophies. Everyone wants to have fun and get down and dirty. That's what it's all about. We're really happy they decided to come to Long Island," said John Callahan of Plainview, New York.

Competitors can enter their team, consisting of 8 pullers and 1 coach, on the company's website: www.tugofwarmania.com. Registering early is recommended, as space will fill up quickly. It's not only competitors who want in on the action—many we spoke with have already begun buying tickets to watch the epic battles take place. Close to 10,000 spectators are expected, making for what promises to be an electric atmosphere. Spectator tickets can also be purchased on the company's website.

First-responder fans are in for a very special treat, as members of their beloved police and fire departments will take their rivalries from the street to the tug-of-war field. In the main event, Nassau County's Finest will square off and battle it out with their counterpart Suffolk County's Finest, and Nassau County Fire Departments will go head-to-head with Suffolk County Fire Departments as they wage war against each other to determine who will be king of the hill. One will be crowned Tug-of-War Mania New York Champions. This will be one for the ages.

"After hearing the horrific news about Officer Diller, we were all deeply saddened, and we knew we had to do something to assist the family. The best way we can do that is by donating a portion of the proceeds directly to them. This will take place on June 1, 2024, after the event at The Bethpage Federl Credit Union Stadium. In fact, we have decided to do this annually. We will be giving the Diller family a portion of the proceeds of every Tug-of-War Mania event held in New York from here on out. We encourage everyone to do their part in helping Officer Diller's family by registering to compete or getting tickets to watch this great event." stated the company's CEO, J. C. Dunleavy.

About Tug-of-War Mania

Tug-of-War Mania is a national tug-of-war competition making stops in 34 cities across America, and the company plans on adding more cities at the request of local communities. The goal of the company is to provide fun and excitement for all competitors and spectators, while challenging a competitor's resolve, mental fortitude, and physical toughness during extremely tough tug-of-war battles as they gun for the right to be called champions—all while helping a great charity. To learn more about Tug-of-War Mania, please visit www.tugofwarmania.com.

