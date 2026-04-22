OfficerReports, the best AI security guard software for security companies, now delivers real-time, situation-aware guidance to officers in the field through the launch of the Post Order Agent within OfficerIntelligence

BATON ROUGE, La., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OfficerApps, the company behind OfficerReports, today announced the launch of the Post Order Agent — the latest addition to OfficerIntelligence, its artificial intelligence layer, delivering the best AI security guard software for security companies.

The Post Order Agent delivers real-time, situation-aware guidance directly to officers in the field. Rather than relying on memory during high-pressure situations, officers can instantly access instructions based on their site's specific post orders, ensuring procedures are followed accurately when it matters most.

The announcement builds on the earlier release of the Daily Security Brief, the first OfficerIntelligence feature, which automatically analyzes daily activity reports, incident reports, maintenance logs, and patrol data to generate consolidated operational summaries for both security leadership and their clients. For security companies, this means real visibility into officer activity, coverage patterns, and emerging risks — without manually piecing together reports from multiple sources. For clients, it means clear, verifiable proof that the service they are paying for is actually being delivered. Together, these two capabilities form a continuous intelligence layer that serves both sides of the relationship: giving security companies the operational clarity to manage performance, and giving clients the transparency to trust it.

"Security companies are not losing contracts because they lack effort — they are losing them because they lack visibility and consistency," said Courtney Sparkman, CEO of OfficerApps, the company behind OfficerReports. "OfficerIntelligence changes that. It gives companies the ability to operate with a level of clarity and precision that was not possible before, without requiring them to become experts in AI."

Early customers report measurable improvements in client satisfaction and operational transparency, citing stronger client communication and greater confidence in their ability to consistently meet expectations.

As AI continues to reshape how industries operate, OfficerReports remains focused on practical applications that integrate directly into existing workflows — removing the complexity typically associated with AI adoption so that security companies can benefit immediately, without disruption to their operations.

About OfficerReports OfficerReports, a product of OfficerApps, is a security guard management software platform designed to help security companies improve operations, reduce administrative burden, and deliver measurable results for their clients. The platform covers scheduling, time tracking, reporting, billing, HR, and AI-powered features through OfficerIntelligence. OfficerReports is built for security companies of all sizes looking to modernize their operations and strengthen client relationships.

SOURCE OfficerApps, Inc