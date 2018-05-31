Officers of Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Comment on Scott Wagner's Resignation

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Rick Bloomingdale says that this is just a prime example of Wagner's "all talk, and no action" behavior. "How can we expect him to fulfill his obligations as governor when he cannot even finish the job he started? With just one month until the budget deadline, Wagner is deliberately neglecting his duty to vote on pivotal policies. His resignation not only demonstrates unworthy character, but more notably, a betrayal of the trust of the voters who elected him." Bloomingdale continued with a question to ponder; " I wonder what he would do if one of his trash haulers simply quit and left a fully loaded garbage truck parked along their route?"

Secretary Treasurer Frank Snyder is equally surprised remarking, "I would be leery of supporting any public official who is likely to quit anytime they don't get their own way, or is too bored to do the job they applied for. Considering Scott Wagner has a history of ill-mannered behavior & inappropriate decision making, shirking his responsibilities to his constituents as an elected official further deems him as unqualified to serve. While Wagner is known for papering the walls of his businesses with inspirational quotes. I'll bet he didn't post this one by Vince Lombardi - Winners Never Quit, and Quitters Never Win."

