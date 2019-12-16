Officeworks Acquires Washington Group Solutions

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Officeworks announces its acquisition of Washington Group Solutions, expanding its service to the Greater Washington D.C. area and becoming the only contract furniture focused dealer in the country with locations in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

Officeworks has experienced tremendous growth over the last 3 years, becoming one of the largest Teknion dealers in the US. Officeworks expanded from Boston to New York City in 2017 with the development of a new office and Teknion Showroom. Six months later in July 2017, Officeworks acquired Workplace Environments to serve the Philadelphia market. The acquisition resulted in no employee turnover and helped bring annual revenue to more than $150 million.

"Officeworks' success doesn't just come from creating stunning spaces," explains Felicia Miano-Poles, Principal of Officeworks Philadelphia. "It comes from a relentless pursuit of creating an amazing workplace for our clients and our employees alike. We strive to be the best place to work, and in turn, the best people to work with."

Expanding upon the success of Officeworks' acquisition of Workplace Environments, Officeworks has acquired Washington Group Solutions (WGS), a leader within the Greater DC area. With a current cross-over of clients between the Philadelphia and Washington D.C. areas, the acquisition will help to better serve the D.C market.

"It's a very exciting market for us and it's growing at breakneck speed. I think it's one of the top five markets in the country, as far as opportunity for furniture," says Officeworks CEO, Mark Loughlin. "We're excited to incorporate the WGS team into the Officeworks brand, and about the prospects of not only the D.C. market, but our collective brands moving forward."

Officeworks is expanding with the full support of Teknion, and will be providing the same services and dedication to customer experience as their existing locations.

About Officeworks

Officeworks is an experienced office space consulting firm dedicated to providing innovative office interior solutions. Officeworks believes in putting people first, investing in the best and brightest individuals who embrace the company's mission of providing unparalleled customer service. Officeworks is just as focused on Day 2 service as the entire design and installation process, delivering stunning designs, inspiring spaces, and a customer experience that's second to none.

SOURCE Officeworks