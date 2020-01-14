Officeworks Announces Acquisition of General Office Interiors

WESTFIELD, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Officeworks announces its acquisition of General Office Interiors (GOI), expanding its service to the northern New Jersey market and becoming the only contract furniture-focused dealer in the country with locations in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and New Jersey.

"Our brands aligned culturally, and we were able to craft a mutually beneficial acquisition," says Officeworks CEO Mark Loughlin. "New Jersey is an extension of the New York market, and there are a lot of mature companies there that need sophisticated dealers to support their projects. We're excited to serve that market and to bring on GOI's talented employees to our team."

Officeworks has experienced immense growth over the last few years, becoming the largest Teknion dealer in the U.S and is expanding with the full support of Teknion.

"Teknion is thrilled to have Officeworks bring their exemplary level of service and passion for people and clients to the New Jersey market," says Maxine Mann, president of Teknion, U.S. "We're proud to be partnered with Officeworks on every level."

Officeworks expanded from Boston to New York City in 2017 with the development of a new office and Teknion Showroom. Later, in July 2017, Officeworks acquired Workplace Environments to serve the Philadelphia market, resulting in no employee turnover. This was followed by the 2019 acquisition of Washington Group Solutions (WGS), a leader within the greater D.C. area. These acquisitions have brought annual revenue to more than $150 million.

Expanding upon the success of Officeworks' acquisition of both Workplace Environments and WGS, Officeworks has acquired GOI, one of two Teknion dealers in the northern New Jersey area. Officeworks will be providing the same services and dedication to customer experience as their existing locations.

"This acquisition allows us to further differentiate ourselves from our competition," says Loughlin. "We're the only dealership in the country with the ability to serve all five of these markets."

About Officeworks

Officeworks is an experienced office space consulting firm dedicated to providing innovative office interior solutions. Officeworks believes in putting people first, investing in the best and brightest individuals who embrace the company's mission of providing unparalleled customer service. Officeworks is just as focused on Day 2 service as the entire design and installation process, delivering stunning designs, inspiring spaces, and a customer experience that's second to none.

SOURCE officeworks, inc.