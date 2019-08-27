Official 2019 SC TOP25 Fastest Growing Companies are Announced
Aug 27, 2019, 07:00 ET
GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 18th year, this competition recognizes the achievements of top-performing private and publicly-owned companies that have contributed to South Carolina's economy through exceptional increases in revenues and employment. SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies, was founded as a way to honor the state's most dynamic businesses and their contributions to our state's economic vitality. The Official SC TOP25 Fastest Growing Companies program, presented by The Capital Corporation, and Co-sponsored by Integrated Media Publishing, A.T. Locke, PNC Bank, and HUB International Carolinas, has evolved into South Carolina's most sought-after recognition for rapidly growing companies. This year's TOP 25 highest ranking companies, SC Excellence in Business Awards, and South Carolina Economic Impact Award will be honored at a statewide luncheon to be held October 22nd.
2019 Award Winners in alphabetical order:
|
9 Round
|
Simpsonville
|
Advantage | ForbesBook
|
Charleston
|
Blue Haven Pools
|
North Charleston
|
Cantey Foundation Specialists
|
Camden
|
Clear Touch Interactive
|
Greenville
|
Diesel Laptops
|
Gilbert
|
Equiscript
|
North Charleston
|
H&W Electrical Corporation
|
Greenville
|
Harper General Contractors
|
Greenville
|
Integrated Biometrics
|
Spartanburg
|
Intellectual Capitol
|
Greenville
|
JEAR Logistics
|
Mount Pleasant
|
Jeff Cook Real Estate
|
North Charleston
|
Kopis
|
Greenville
|
National Land Realty
|
Greenville
|
Orange Bees
|
Greenville
|
Plus – Plus USA
|
Greenville
|
Preferred Home Services
|
North Charleston
|
Quality Business Solutions
|
Greer
|
RealOp Investments
|
Greenville
|
Springhill Construction
|
Chapin
|
Sunny Days Entertainment
|
Simpsonville
|
Swampfox Technologies
|
Columbia
|
The Hiring Group
|
Greer
|
THS Constructors
|
Greenville
Event details:
Tuesday, October 22nd, 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM
Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center: 1101 Lincoln St. Columbia, SC 29201
Keynote speaker: Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina, Pamela Evette
To purchase tickets, visit: https://2019scfastestgrowingcompaniesaward.eventbrite.com
For more information regarding South Carolina Business Awards please visit www.scbusinessawards.com
Methodology: In 2019, companies were judged using a weighted calculation based on year-over-year growth in two categories: revenue and employee headcount. This calculation covered the annual periods from 2016 to 2018. These measurements portray positive change and true growth in any company without regard to industry and position everyone to vie for prestigious spot among South Carolina's TOP25 Fastest Growing Companies.
About The Capital Corporation: The Capital Corporation has been helping lower middle market companies achieve their financial objectives since 1991. With hundreds of closed transactions, The Capital Corporation is one of the most successful middle market investment banking firms in the country. It takes experience, commitment, and unwavering focus to achieve such results and that is what we bring to every deal. www.thecapitalcorp.com.
Contact: Reschin Moore, 864-672-8400, rgraham@thecapitalcorp.com
SOURCE The Capital Corporation
Share this article