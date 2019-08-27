Official 2019 SC TOP25 Fastest Growing Companies are Announced

9 Round Simpsonville Advantage | ForbesBook Charleston Blue Haven Pools North Charleston Cantey Foundation Specialists Camden Clear Touch Interactive Greenville Diesel Laptops Gilbert Equiscript North Charleston H&W Electrical Corporation Greenville Harper General Contractors Greenville Integrated Biometrics Spartanburg Intellectual Capitol Greenville JEAR Logistics Mount Pleasant Jeff Cook Real Estate North Charleston Kopis Greenville National Land Realty Greenville Orange Bees Greenville Plus – Plus USA Greenville Preferred Home Services North Charleston Quality Business Solutions Greer RealOp Investments Greenville Springhill Construction Chapin Sunny Days Entertainment Simpsonville Swampfox Technologies Columbia The Hiring Group Greer THS Constructors Greenville

Event details:

Tuesday, October 22nd, 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM

Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center: 1101 Lincoln St. Columbia, SC 29201

Keynote speaker: Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina, Pamela Evette

To purchase tickets, visit: https://2019scfastestgrowingcompaniesaward.eventbrite.com

For more information regarding South Carolina Business Awards please visit www.scbusinessawards.com

Methodology: In 2019, companies were judged using a weighted calculation based on year-over-year growth in two categories: revenue and employee headcount. This calculation covered the annual periods from 2016 to 2018. These measurements portray positive change and true growth in any company without regard to industry and position everyone to vie for prestigious spot among South Carolina's TOP25 Fastest Growing Companies.

About The Capital Corporation: The Capital Corporation has been helping lower middle market companies achieve their financial objectives since 1991. With hundreds of closed transactions, The Capital Corporation is one of the most successful middle market investment banking firms in the country. It takes experience, commitment, and unwavering focus to achieve such results and that is what we bring to every deal. www.thecapitalcorp.com.

Contact: Reschin Moore, 864-672-8400, rgraham@thecapitalcorp.com

