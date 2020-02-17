Official 2020 White House Christmas Ornament Features President John F. Kennedy's White House Portrait

President Kennedy's portrait hangs in the Cross Hall on the State Floor of the White House today. The artist was selected by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, and it is a symbolic portrait of an unfinished presidency. Shikler wanted to paint the president differently than in other portraits. "I painted him with his head bowed, not because I think of him as a martyr," Shikler said, "but because I wanted to show him as a president who was a thinker… All presidential portraits have eyes that look right at you. I wanted to do something with more meaning. I hoped to show a courage that made him humble."

During her time in The White House, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy restored the furnishings and décor of the State Rooms to the era of early presidents and invited the public to view them in a television special. The First Lady also founded the White House Historical Association in 1961.

Every year since 1981, the Official White House Christmas Ornament has commemorated a President's time in the White House (sequentially) or significant White House anniversary.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.

