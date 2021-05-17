Official Announcement New Democratic Candidate For Governor To Replace Gavin Newsom

VENTURA, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This press release is the official announcement of Meet Kevin Paffrath's run for California Governor in the 2021 recall election. Kevin Paffrath, who goes by "Meet Kevin" online, is a YouTuber, investor & real estate broker from Ventura, CA.

Meet Kevin Paffrath for Governor 2021

With over 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, Kevin focuses on financial education and news-related content. Kevin Paffrath has previously been featured in the New York Times, Business Insider, Forbes, and CNBC for his financial-education content. He also commonly interviews CEOs and other well-known people in the financial world such as the CEO of Robinhood, M1Finance, and BlockFi as well as billionaire Frank Giustra and Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank.

Paffrath came to California with $1,000 at 17 years old. While working at Jamba Juice & Red Robin, he attended Buena High & Ventura College before graduating UCLA. At age 19, Paffrath became a Realtor & bought his first home and later numerous rental homes. 2 years later, he became a real estate broker & is now a self-made millionaire with a net worth of over $20 million. He now shares his knowledge through YouTube. Now, Meet Kevin Paffrath understands why people are fleeing California. Taxes are too high. Homelessness is endemic. Housing affordability is at an all-time low. And, our schools are failing our citizens, creating the largest Dependent State in the country. Meet Kevin has a new vision for California: Here's a preview of his 20-Part Plan:

1. No state-income tax for the first $250,000: Effectively an instant pay raise.

2. Ending Homelessness with Future Homes & Educational Reintegration.

3. Future Schools: Transforming high schools & colleges, combining 70% of them, & providing a path to become career & financially educated by 18 with ZERO debt.

4. Ending the Housing Shortage by reforming our over 482 building-and-safety departments into one, state-wide, streamlined building-and-development process. Hereby, encouraging the development of new communities through California and the redevelopment of abandoned/vacant malls, offices, and strip malls into homes.

5. Legalizing physical an online gambling, taxing revenues.

6. First state to implement a Carbon Tax, offsetting the need for the state-income tax.

7. Reforming the DMV & incentivizing tunnels & toll roads to end the traffic nightmare.

8. Community policing w/ non-violent inmates as supervised community workers.

9. Reforming our courts by increasing Small Claims limits to $100,000 and creating a new Small Claims BAR-style license.

10. Prioritizing legal immigration and local manufacturing.

View the full plan at https://www.meetkevin.com. Our announcement video airs at 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Monday May 17, 2021. Contact: [email protected].

