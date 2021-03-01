Official Boost Trading Team App Launches to Help All-Level Stock Traders

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As seen on Market Watch and Yahoo! Finance news, Boost Trading Team by Paquale Diamond Celi and Zach Sweet is the successful stock trading chat membership group making headlines. The chat membership group is the premiere way for novice and seasoned investors to connect and communicate with pillars within the finance committee. Now, out of popular demand, the group has plans for an app launching in the later days of March.

Zach Sweet & Pasquale Diamond Celi of BoostTradingTeam.com

"The branded app for Boost Trading Team is changing the game. We're putting the power back into the hands of the people when it comes to wealth opportunities. Stock Trading has already been proven as a popular topic in the media given the Game Stop situation. Now, with the app, people will be able to better connect with our resources and review tips to help them make advantageous decisions," said Pasquale Diamond Celi.

The Boost Trading Team app will be available on all platforms. There will be a monthly membership fee with a one-time access fee. Further, the membership fee will be $30 after the group obtains a thousand members. Boost Trading Team has over 60 experienced stock market traders working with its database of members to provide personalized tips, in real-time, via its new chat feature.

Pasqualie Diamond Celi is a serial entrepreneur known for his straight-to-the-point approach in all things life and business. Zach Sweet is the co-owner of Boost Trading Team. Him and Pasquale grew up together in Syracuse, New York and both are successful entrepreneurs who share similarly philosophies in both their personal and professional lives.

Interested potential members are encouraged to visit www.BoostTradingTeam.com for further information. Pasquale Diamond Celi can be found on Instagram using @squalayyy Boost Trading Team, LLC will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including but without limitation to any loss of profit which may result in direct or indirect use of information within its service scope. No investment advice is provided and any opinions or chats and research contained are provided as general information for education and entertainment purposes only.

