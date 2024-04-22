Official Community Now Open for New Smilegate Title "Chaos Zero Nightmare"

- A new title developed by Super Creative, the creators of "Epic Seven" a powerhouse of the subculture genre

- A collectible RPG featuring stylish characters set to deliver a unique gameplay experience by incorporating elements of diverse genres

- Scheduled for a concurrent global release in all regions with the exception of China in the second half of this year

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilegate announced on Monday the 22nd that it opened the official community for its upcoming RPG "Chaos Zero Nightmare" (henceforth CZN) and released the first trailer showcasing the game's universe and its characters.

CZN is a new title being developed by Super Creative, a powerhouse of the subculture games famous for their stylish anime visuals. CEO Kim Hyeong-seok, the creator of Epic Seven, has taken the helm as the game's director and is devoting all available resources toward developing CZN into Super Creative's next-generation IP.

At the base of CZN is a collectible RPG, where players can collect and upgrade their favorite characters. It also incorporates elements of a variety of genres such as roguelikes to deliver a unique gaming experience. And, to top it off, the game will also feature Super Creative's tried-and-true 2D artworks and high-quality cinematics in order to capture the hearts and minds of anime fans across the globe.

CZN is set to be released by Smilegate in the second half of this year across all global regions, with the exception of China. In preparation for the game's release, Smilegate has begun service of the game's official community for Korea, Japan, North America, and Taiwan. Prospective players from Korea can receive the latest news for the game through the game's official X and YouTube accounts, and global players will also be able to keep up with the game through Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and Discord. Smilegate plans to continue providing additional information on the game through the game's official community.

Furthermore, players can check out high-quality animations featuring the game's characters as they explore a Chaos Singularity, fighting for hope far away from an Earth brought to ruin by cosmic forces, in the World Preview trailer released alongside the opening of the game's official community. Chaos Singularities, the main stages of battle within the game, wear down the minds of those who enter with intense fear and confusion. At the same time, they are places filled with mystery and infinite possibility. Smilegate will also reveal a video later in May featuring various factions within the game.

General manager Kwon Ik-hoon commented on the game, saying: "'Chaos Zero Nightmare' tells a tale of finding hope against all odds, even when faced with ruin brought on by forces beyond one's understanding. Players will be able to get to know unique and stylish characters given life through the superb quality of Super Creative's animations and 2D artworks."

You can find more information on Chaos Zero Nightmare through the game's official accounts on X and YouTube.

