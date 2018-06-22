Official Launch of Dataenjoy: Master of AI for the Scene Marketing

Dataenjoy is devoted to becoming the pioneer and leader in the industry that provides intelligent schemes of scenario marketing for diverse businesses. The company focuses on the most advanced solutions for retail and terminal service formats, striving to provide independent, efficient and intelligent marketing automation services for enterprises. The in-depth understanding about scene marketing enables Dataenjoy to empower business by mining the user value behind data. And the quantitative monitoring and diversification analysis with marketing insight based on data could realize the real-time optimization of marketing activities. The personalized marketing plan of Dataenjoy helps to promote data assets appreciation, so that enterprises can seamlessly connect customers. Also, this system allows enterprises to establish a one-stop intelligent marketing solution that matches their management situations, further enlarging the visions of business marketing and improving the precision of marketing touch. With the application of intelligent marketing, enterprises will create the highland of the industry.

At the site of the Salon, Hong Bin, the CEO of Dataenjoy emphasized the significance of Dataenjoy and the development direction of the company from the angle of data and operation. He underlined that, in the case of global technology enterprises, Dataenjoy takes the lead in investing in the new retail industry, which is the basis for the upgrading of the hierarchical structure of the business. At the same time, he suggested that the company must clearly realize that the core trend of new retail is fragmentation, and it is initial to take advantage of the fragmented consumer time to create business opportunities.

