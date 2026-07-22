Official Merchandise Wave 2 for "Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of Mermaid Island" Goes on Sale

New Products Drop for the Theatrical Release of "Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of Mermaid Island" — Including an Online-Exclusive Pre-Order for the Giant Siren Plush

TOKYO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Parka Service inc., the official merchandise partner behind Chiikawa Market (chiikawamarket.jp), today announced the launch of Wave 2 official movie merchandise — new products releasing July 24, 2026 to coincide with the nationwide theatrical opening of "Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of Mermaid Island". Among the new lineup, the standout item is the Chiikawa Movie "Chiikawa" Siren Plush L, available exclusively via pre-order during a limited window.

©nagano ©nagano / 2026 Chiikawa the Movie Film Partners

All Wave 2 items launch at 11:00 AM JST on July 24 (Fri): Available for immediate purchase, and the Siren Plush L opens for pre-order the same day, exclusively through Chiikawa Market. Shop the full collection at:

https://chiikawamarket.jp/en/collections/chiikawamovie-20260724

A Lineup for Every Chiikawa Fan

Chiikawa the movie merchandise spans a wide range of categories ,from collector's items to everyday accessories and stationery. Highlights include character mascots, acrylic keyrings, phone straps, pouches, luggage tags, and more, all featuring designs inspired by the movie's characters and world. The full Wave 2 lineup goes on sale at Chiikawa Market starting July 24.

Browse the complete Wave 2 collection: https://chiikawamarket.jp/en/collections/chiikawamovie-20260724?utm_source=webmedia&utm_medium=en&utm_campaign=prwire

Explore all official Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of Mermaid Island merchandise: https://chiikawamarket.jp/en/pages/chiikawamovie?utm_source=webmedia&utm_medium=en&utm_campaign=prwire

Meet the Siren — the Movie's Most Mysterious Character

The Siren is the enigmatic character at the heart of "Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of Mermaid Island". Now it comes to life as a large, ultra-soft plush you can take home. At approximately 40 cm tall, this collector-grade plush captures every detail of the Siren's iconic design — making it a must-have for fans who want a piece of the movie experience.

Product Name Chiikawa Movie "Chiikawa" Siren Plush L Reference Price ¥6,000 (Note: Excludes taxes and duties. Final shipping fees, local taxes, and duties will be calculated and converted to your local currency at checkout, based on your destination country/region.) Size Approx. H400 × W320 × D250 mm (15.7" × 12.6" × 9.8") Pre-Order Window July 24 (Fri), 2026, 11:00 AM JST – July 30 (Thu), 2026, 11:59 AM JST Estimated Shipping Sequential shipping expected from mid-December 2026; delivery timing may vary by country/region Order Site Official Chiikawa Web Shop "Chiikawa Market" (https://chiikawamarket.jp/en/products/4571609405900?utm_source=webmedia&utm_medium=en&utm_campaign=prwire)



Three-Wave Merchandise Release — Timed to the Movie

To celebrate the theatrical release of "Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of Mermaid Island", official merchandise will launch in three waves before and after the movie's opening. Be sure to check Chiikawa Market for each new release:

Wave Release Date Highlights Wave 1 July 10 (Fri), 11:00 AM JST Mascot plushies, pouches, bags, figures, stickers, and more — on sale now Wave 2 * July 24 (Fri), 11:00 AM JST Keychains, stationery, soundtrack CDs, and more + Siren Plush L pre-order opens (THIS RELEASE) Wave 3 Aug 7 (Fri), 11:00 AM JST New mascot plushies, large figures, scene-cut goods, and more

About the Film: "Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of Mermaid Island"

One day, Chiikawa and Hachiware are relaxing in the square when Usagi shows up with a flyer stuck to their face. The flyer turns out to be an invitation to a "special island" — promising easy monster-hunting jobs, 100x the usual rewards, and unlimited free ramen and sweets. Tempted by the offer, the gang sets sail. But what awaits them on the island is far more than they bargained for...

Theatrical Release：July 24, 2026 (Japan-wide)

Official Movie Site：https://chiikawa.toho-movie.jp/

About Chiikawa

Chiikawa is a manga series created by illustrator Nagano, originally launched on X (formerly Twitter). It follows the ever-diligent Chiikawa and a colorful cast of friends — including Hachiware, Usagi, and more — through everyday stories that are fun, bittersweet, and sometimes a little tough.

With over 4.69 million followers on X, a long-running TV anime airing on Fuji TV since April 2022, and a manga series published by Kodansha (8 volumes), Chiikawa has become a globally popular franchise, loved in Japan and increasingly around the world.

About the Official Chiikawa Web Shop "Chiikawa Market"

Pre-order the Siren Plush L and explore all Wave 1, Wave 2, and Wave 3 merchandise at the official Chiikawa Market:

https://chiikawamarket.jp/en/pages/chiikawamovie?utm_source=webmedia&utm_medium=en&utm_campaign=prwire

Chiikawa Market ships directly to customers overseas — no proxy-shopping or forwarding services (and their fees) are required. The store supports multiple languages, local currencies, and local payment methods.

All applicable duties and fees are calculated and included at checkout, so there are no surprise charges upon delivery. Fans anywhere in the world can shop with confidence.

Chiikawa Market:

https://chiikawamarket.jp/en?utm_source=webmedia&utm_medium=en&utm_campaign=prwire

About Gray Parka Service inc.

Gray Parka Service inc. (Representative Director: Yukiharu Ishiwata; Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) designs and distributes character merchandise for Chiikawa, Nagano Characters, mofusand, Koupen-chan, and more. The company operates Chiikawa Market, the official Chiikawa web store, with a mission to put fans first in every product it creates.

Website：https://grayparkaservice.com/en

Address：New River Tower 7F, 1-6-11 Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Founded：August 2012

Media Contact

Email：[email protected]

URL：https://grayparkaservice.com/en/pages/contact-us-corporate-customers

※ All prices listed in JPY. Prices vary by country/region. ※ All times are listed in Japan Standard Time (JST). ※ Product images are samples; actual items may differ slightly. ※ International shipping availability may vary. Please check the order site for details. ©nagano ©nagano / 2026 Chiikawa the Movie Film Partners

SOURCE Gray Parka Service inc.