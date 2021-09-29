Official opening preparation event will be held for Klaytn NFT Minting Platform, Klaymint

In the rapidly growing NFT market, the NFT series presented at Solana's Solanart with great success has resulted in the growing market interest in NFT minting, the Klaytn's first minting platform called Klaymint is also attracting a lot of attention.

From September 24, 2021, the Klaymint is currently holding a memorial event for the official opening about a month. Those participants for the event may receive special NFT cards through drawing lots or invitation ranking.

As the special NFT card of the Minting series is paid as a gift which is held for the first time after Klaymint opens, many participants are flocking to it. The Klaymint is expected to become a major platform for the release of the NFT series of several projects in the future.

It is announced that the NFT series of other chains such as Ethereum and Solana would also be compatible within the site for the future.

