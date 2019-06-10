Official Statement From Entertainment Studios Founder/Chairman/CEO Byron Allen Regarding The U.S. Supreme Court Granting A Writ Of Certiorari To Comcast Corporation's Petition For Review
Jun 10, 2019, 19:01 ET
LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We have already prevailed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and we are highly confident we will also prevail in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Today's announcement from the U.S. Supreme Court is historic, and we are on the right side of history.
Unfortunately, Comcast continues to mislead the American people and its subscribers. This case is NOT about African American-themed programming, but IS about African American OWNERSHIP of networks. Unfortunately, the networks Comcast refers to as 'African American-owned' are not WHOLLY-owned by African Americans, and did not get ANY carriage until I stood up and spoke out about this discrimination and economic exclusion.
Comcast -- one of the biggest lobbyists in Washington, DC -- will continue to lose this case, and the American people who stand against racial discrimination will win.
--Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO, Entertainment Studios
SOURCE Entertainment Studios
Share this article