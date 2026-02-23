OFFICIAL TRAILER DEBUTS FOR A GREAT AWAKENING, A STIRRING STORY OF FAITH AND FRIENDSHIP AHEAD OF AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Sight & Sound Theatres® and Roadside Attractions Unveil a Sweeping Historical Drama About Benjamin Franklin, George Whitefield and the Birth of a Nation — Exclusively in Theaters April 3, 2026

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The official trailer for A GREAT AWAKENING debuts today, offering audiences a powerful glimpse into the true story of an unlikely friendship that helped shape America's spiritual and moral foundation.

Watch the trailer here



From Sight & Sound Theatres , renowned for immersive live productions and true stories of redemption, in partnership with Roadside Attractions, A GREAT AWAKENING arrives exclusively in theaters nationwide on April 3, 2026.

Set in the turbulent years before the American Revolution, the film centers on the transformative relationship between Benjamin Franklin, printer, thinker and future founding father, and George Whitefield, the passionate evangelist whose preaching ignited a spiritual movement across the colonies.

The newly released trailer captures a nation on the brink of collapse with divided colonies, restless citizens and a growing hunger for truth. As Whitefield's voice carries across open fields and city streets, crowds gather by the thousands. Meanwhile, Franklin, ever the skeptic and strategist, watches carefully as revival fervor spreads. What unfolds is an unlikely bond built on spirited debate, mutual respect and a shared concern for the future of America.

A GREAT AWAKENING brings Sight & Sound's signature storytelling to the screen, blending intimate character moments with epic production design. From bustling colonial streets to open-air revival gatherings, the film immerses viewers in a world on the edge of both political revolution and spiritual renewal.

Directed by Joshua Enck, President & Chief Story Officer of Sight & Sound Theatres, the film continues the company's expansion into feature films following the theatrical success of I HEARD THE BELLS.

With A GREAT AWAKENING, the studio turns its focus to a pivotal but often overlooked chapter of American history, reminding audiences that before independence was declared, hearts were stirred.

"As we approach America's 250th anniversary, we're honored to share this inspiring story of friendship, faith, and courage," said Joshua Enck, director of A GREAT AWAKENING. "It's a timely reminder that the soul of a nation is shaped not just by laws, but by the convictions of its people."

A GREAT AWAKENING invites moviegoers to reflect on the enduring power of faith and friendship in forging a nation's identity. Watch the trailer today and experience the story in theaters April 3, 2026.

SYNOPSIS: A GREAT AWAKENING tells the true story of an unlikely friendship between the Reverend George Whitefield and Benjamin Franklin that resulted in one of the most defining moments in American history. With the colonies on the brink of collapse, the Reverend George Whitefield ignites the first Great Awakening, uniting an entire generation with his thundering and faithful sermons and proclamations of liberty. In a miraculous turn of events, one of Whitefield's closest friends and greatest promoters becomes none other than Benjamin Franklin. With the nation's freedom hanging in the balance, the founders discover true liberty cannot only be written into law - it must be awakened in the hearts of the people.

About Sight & Sound

Sight & Sound is a storytelling company passionate about bringing true stories of redemption to life on stage and on screen that reveal the power of the Gospel. Since its beginning as a traveling multi-media show in 1976, Sight & Sound has inspired over 30 million people with stories from the pages of scripture and history. Today, Sight & Sound operates two live-theater venues, immersing over a million people each year in state-of-the-art original productions. In 2020, Sight & Sound launched an online streaming platform, welcoming a new global audience from over 175 countries around the world. Most recently, Sight & Sound expanded into feature films, debuting at #2 in movie theaters across the nation. Sight & Sound is headquartered in Lancaster, PA with over 800 employees companywide.

About Roadside Attractions

Since its founding in 2003, Roadside Attractions' films have grossed over $500 million and garnered 23 Academy Award® nominations. Recent releases include: H is for Hawk, starring Golden Globe® winner Claire Foy and Academy Award® nominee Brendan Gleeson, based on the New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name; Spirit Award Nominee Twinless, starring James Sweeney and Dylan O'Brien; Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl, starring Golden Globe and SAG Award® nominee Pamela Anderson and Academy Award® winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Sprit Award nominee Dust Bunny, the fantastical debut feature directorial debut of television creator Bryan Fuller, led by screen legends Mads Mikkelsen, Sigourney Weaver, and newcomer Sophie Sloan; The Surfer, a psychological thriller starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Lorcan Finnegan; and Bill Condon's visionary new interpretation of the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical Kiss Of The Spider Woman.

Upcoming films include this year's Academy Award®-nominated short films, presented by three-time winner Taika Waititi; Tow, an inspirational true story brought to life by Golden Globe® nominee Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Dominic Sessa, Ariana DeBose, Demi Lovato, and Simon Rex; and the high-stakes thriller Fuze, helmed by Academy Award® nominee David Mackenzie and starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James.

The company has released such critical and commercial hits as Emily the Criminal; Somewhere; Academy Award® short-listed documentary Beyond Utopia; Academy Award® short-listed International Feature The Monk and the Gun; Bob Trevino Likes It; Lee; Exhibiting Forgiveness; The Courier; Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It; Judy; The Peanut Butter Falcon; Manchester by the Sea; Love & Friendship; Mr. Holmes Love & Mercy; A Most Wanted Man; Dear White People; Mud; Winter's Bone; The Cove; Margin Call; and Super Size Me. Roadside Attractions is known for innovative strategies that maximize the value of their films via theatrical box office success

