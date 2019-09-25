Officials Cut Ribbon on The Bridge at Harris Ridge, Affordable Housing Community in Austin's Tech Ridge Area

Comprising 324 apartments across 12 buildings, The Bridge at Harris Ridge is part of Austin's drive to ensure affordable housing for residents. In response to Austin's rapid population growth, the new development will meet the city's goal of fostering diverse communities by providing critical services and housing in proximity to jobs, schools, grocers and transit.

The NRP Group developed The Bridge at Harris Ridge in partnership with HACA. The development marks NRP's second project in Austin that addresses the issue of housing affordability, and its first with HACA. NRP's first affordable community in Austin, The Terrace at Walnut Creek, opened in 2017.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of The Bridge at Harris Ridge and to see the impact it has made in the community," said Mike Gerber, president and CEO of HACA. "It's been wonderful to partner with NRP. They have demonstrated a commitment to the communities they invest in, and they intentionally seek out ways to improve those they partner with."

Located at 1501 East Howard Lane on the southeast corner of Harrisglenn Drive, The Bridge at Harris Ridge features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes in garden-style buildings. Community amenities include a sparkling swimming pool with a sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, business center, lounge/community room, activity room, on-site laundry facility, and outdoor playground and picnic areas.

"We want to play an active role in solving the issues surrounding affordable housing," said NRP President and CEO J. David Heller. "Through this innovative collaboration, we are glad to deliver a new community that meets the demand for housing in close proximity to transit and job centers."

The apartments at The Bridge at Harris Ridge include a mix of units priced to be affordable to those making as little as 60 percent of Area Median Income, which would be approximately $56,760 for a four-person household. The property accepts Housing Choice Vouchers.

"We know that almost half of all Texans are cost burdened and spending more on housing," said NRP Group Vice President of Government Affairs Debra Guerrero. "The Bridge at Harris Ridge meets the needs of so many in the local community and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to create this development with HACA."

More information about leasing an apartment at The Bridge at Harris Ridge can be found at https://www.bridgeharrisridge.com.

The community is located minutes from Highway 290 and I-35, Capital Metro, and Dessau Road, and provides residents easy access to Downtown Austin, Pflugerville, Cedar Park, Kyle, Buda and Round Rock, as well as area employers, such as Dell, eBay, Amazon and the University of Texas. Popular attractions like Topgolf, The Domain and Donut Empire are also within easy reach.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in- class multifamily housing. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has delivered more than 35,000 apartment homes, and currently manages over 19,000 residential units. The company utilizes the entire breadth of its in-house capabilities to fulfill its mission: creating exceptional rental housing opportunities for individuals and families, regardless of income.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company's formidable size and depth of talent provides the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market- rate, affordable, and senior housing. As a three-time recipient of the National Association of Builders Multifamily Development Firm of the Year and recognized Top 25 Developer by Multifamily Executive, NRP is leveraging its decades of practice by also providing construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit nrpgroup.com.

About HACA

Established in 1937, the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is one of the highest performing public housing authorities in the United States. HACA provides housing or rental assistance to more than 22,000 low-income persons in the City of Austin. HACA's has been nationally recognized for the quality of its communities, and innovative partnerships in health care, education, job training, and digital inclusion. For more information, visit hacanet.org.

