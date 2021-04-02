Officium Labs Awarded 2021 Impact Company of the Year Award by DotCom Magazine

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DotCom Magazine today announced that Officium Labs has been selected to join its annual Impact Company of The Year List For 2021. The DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year 2021 Award celebrates organizations whose CEOs and amazing team members are making a critical economic impact.

Officium Labs

Officium Labs is focused on decentralizing wealth and bringing great customer service jobs to tier 2 - tier 6 cities, making them a perfect fit for this honor. Jonathan Shroyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Officium Labs, had this to say after receiving the award: "What an honor to be recognized by DotCom. As we build the future of service, we hope that the business impact we make, the opportunities we bring to local communities, and our Foundation can aid us in living up to Officium's meaning in Latin, to serve and to help."

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "We appreciate the selfless commitment that leaders and entrepreneurs make to their brand. We are honored to award great companies our DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of The Year Award. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Companies have so many ways to make an impact, and that's why each company's unique impact is so (much more) important than ever before. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to grow and contribute in incredibly unique ways."

Jacob continues, "In 2021, everyone talks about uncertain times. In 2021, we believe it is the leaders of impactful companies that stick their head up above the crowd, and say 'we can do this', 'we will get it done', 'we will make this happen', 'we are willing to pay the price', and 'we will turn uncertainty into opportunity.' Our award winners are selected for leadership. Their company leads and their business system leads, we consider our award winners lamplighters. We believe we need more courageous entrepreneurs bringing light into the world by building compelling companies that make a difference."

About Officium Labs: Officium Labs helps brands deliver incredible customer experiences. Founded in 2019, the company is a global network of remote customer experience (CX) professionals helping its clients create best-in-class support for their customers—transforming customer service from a cost center to a profit center. Officium's TalentPlace platform connects on-demand CX workers with companies in need of CX staff. Its Transform experts provide consulting and coaching to service leaders of all types. The company also offers a set of Innovate patented standards and digital tools—including analytics, workforce planning, and automation capabilities—to improve experiences for customers and employees. Visit www.officiumlabs.io to learn more.

About the DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year Awards: DotCom Magazine celebrates the remarkable achievements of today's entrepreneurial superstars — the privately held small businesses that drive our economy. At DotCom Magazine, we believe that the entrepreneurs of the world are the real superstars. We celebrate the risk takers that are committed to building a great company. From startups to more mature companies, from companies' juts putting income on the books to companies with revenues in the millions and tens of millions, if a company is making an impact, DotCom Magazine is going to report on it. The 2021 Impact Company Awards are open to all companies for consideration. For more information visit www.DotComMagazine.com.

