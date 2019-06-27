OffLeaseOnly Ranks Top Volume Traditional Used Car Dealer USA

Leading the list is OffLeaseOnly's Orlando dealership, which sold close to 15,000 used cars , trucks , SUVs and vans last year.

OffLeaseOnly's West Palm Beach area store finished third on the list with over 11,300 cars sold, while the Miami store finished fourth with sales of close to 10,000 vehicles.

The company's newest store, in the Fort Lauderdale area, was in the seventh spot nationally in its first full year open.

"We're excited to once again be recognized as the top independent used car dealers in the country," said Mark Fischer, founder and CEO. "We're grateful to our loyal customers for helping to make this happen, and to our dedicated employees who provide every potential buyer with outstanding customer service."

In Auto Remarketing's list of Top 100 used car dealers, which included stores operated by national chains, OffLeaseOnly's Orlando store was in the fourth spot while the West Palm Beach area store and the Miami area store were listed in eighth and ninth place respectively.

Fischer said it is the combination of amazing low pricing, an exceptionally large inventory of quality used cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, and five-star customer service that helps OffLeaseOnly hold firm as The Nation's Used Car Destination!

"We continue to be the best selling used car dealer in Florida and among the top in the nation by saving customers thousands on their used vehicle purchase with total transparency and no hidden fees," he said.

Customers who buy from OffLeaseOnly appreciate the company's five-day, 500-mile free exchange policy and no-haggle pricing. OffLeaseOnly never charges an extra fee for customers with bad credit who finance their purchase, and it always makes a free inspection report available on any vehicle with a previous accident.

Extended Service Agreements are also available, and every customer is free to take the vehicle they choose to their own mechanic prior to purchase for added peace of mind.

With its focus on customer service, OffLeaseOnly has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, was named Used Car Dealer of the Year from DealerRater.com for the entire United States and also was named a Five-Star Premier Dealer by Edmunds.com for the fifth year in a row.

Customers fly in from all around the country to enjoy a mini vacation in sunny Florida with the savings that OffLeaseOnly provides.

If you're in the market for a new ride, skip shopping multiple dealerships and start shopping the most incredible selection at The Nation's Used Car Destination!

The online used car giant is sure to impress you too, simply log on to www.offleaseonly.com to get started!

SOURCE OffLeaseOnly

Related Links

https://www.offleaseonly.com

